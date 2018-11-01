Restoration Gateway will host acclaimed singer-songwriter Amy Grant for a concert and fundraising auction Nov. 12 to support the organization’s mission in Northern Uganda.
“Amy aligns with what we love, and she loves to help people,” said Krista Gaston, development coordinator for Restoration Gateway. “Hopefully, people will be interested in what we are doing so they will want to help as well.”
Restoration Gateway exists to restore peace and heal wounds “among the vulnerable children and war-torn people of Northern Uganda through orphan care, health care empowerment and ministry to the church.”
“So many people in Uganda are malnourished,” Gaston said. “For me, years ago I saw the pictures of children holding these AK-40s and it broke my heart because I know someone forced them to do things they would have never done before. They were kidnapped from their villages.”
Headquartered in Waco, Restoration Gateway began in 2005 securing a 700-acre plot strategically overlooking the Nile River to establish its orphanage and center for providing services to the hurting people in the region.
Dr. Tim and Janice McCall and Peggy Stratton moved to Uganda in 2007 to begin building the roads and infrastructure. More than 100 orphans, 12 house moms, a primary school staff, seven senior Ugandan employees and more than 70 employees – mostly unskilled and uneducated displaced people – live at Restoration Gateway, Uganda.
More than 2.5 million orphans live in Uganda under dire conditions. About 20 percent of children ages 6 through 17 are orphans in the war-torn country. Half of these orphans lost parents to HIV/AIDS, the highest percentage of any nation in the world. Many others were left parentless by the war. The grim conditions mean one in seven Ugandan children die by age 5.
“It’s a place of great, great need, and we have an opportunity to make an impact,” Gaston said. “It’s exciting to know we have this facility. We have people all over the city helping us gather medical equipment, and we have physicians coming in and out on a rotational basis.”
The mission wants to expand its work to care for and “provide homes, education and health care for 300 orphans; biblical training for church planters, missionaries and local pastors; a health-care training facility to care for and provide ministry to the sick and serve as an equipping center for medical personnel; a children’s camp and pastoral retreat center for Ugandan pastors; agricultural and fishery demonstration projects; a multi-purpose center for worship and biblical teaching; a school for job training and professional skill development; first-class resort.”
Restoration Gateway has 21 homes where house parents, primarily widows, provide a family environment for the children who live there. Restoration Gateway provides for the material and health needs for the children and house parents.
The mission’s plan calls for 35 homes to offer services to even more people in the impoverished area. Each home costs $30,000 to build, and individuals, churches and businesses are invited to consider donating through the fundraising concert and auction or directly to Restoration Gateway.
“We are a huge project. It’s almost like a small city,” Gaston said. “Our desire is to bring hope and healing to this part of the world and the country. We are hoping the children who were once orphaned will become the leaders of Uganda. They are getting great discipleship and great care.”
Restoration Gateway partners with health-care professionals to improve the quality of life of the people they serve.
In Uganda, the hospitals have traditionally been grim places for only the dying. Restoration Gateway is working to turn that area and offer people a chance for restored health and a longer lifespan.
“Here with the partnership of people like Baylor Scott & White, they are sending doctors over there as volunteers,” she said. “We have two family health doctors who are living over there now running the hospital.
“The surgery center is opening in the spring. We are already currently delivering babies there and treating diseases people have been dying of. It’s an opportunity to bring hope and life in a place where they would normally just die.”
Restoration Gateway wants to raise awareness for its work in Uganda and invite others to be a part of the solutions.
“By bringing in Amy, we can hopefully have new faces and ears to share Restoration Gateway with, and hopefully she’ll become interested in Restoration Gateway, too,” Gaston said.
Grant debuted her music career in the contemporary Christian genre, becoming the first artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No.1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Her fan base grew and her music expanded as she has entertained for more than 30 years as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.
She is known worldwide for her six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 adult contemporary tracks and multiple contemporary Christian chart toppers.
Her popular Christian songs include “El Shaddai,” “Father’s Eyes,” “Breath of Heaven” and “Thy Word.” Her pop fans know her for “The Next Time I Fall,” a duet with Peter Cetera; “Baby Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love is For.”
Grant has received six Grsammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
In April 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first Pop hit, “Baby Baby,” with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring pop sensation and fellow Capitol Music Group recording artist Tori Kelly. Growing her wildly popular Christmas brand, Grant then released “Tennessee Christmas” in October 2016.
She looks forward to national arena symphony Christmas tours each November and December with longtime friend Michael W. Smith, as well as an annual Christmas residency at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with country superstar husband Vince Gill.
Grant resides with her family in Nashville and is widely known for her philanthropy and tireless involvement in local causes and charitable organizations. Her own organization, the Helping Hands Foundation, has afforded her the opportunity to identify needs around her and the resources to help meet them.
Amy Grant Concert for Restoration Gateway
When, where: Auction doors open at 6 p.m. and concert doors open at 6:45 p.m. at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., in Waco. The concert, sponsored by TFNB Your Bank for Life, is at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket info: Tickets cost $35 to $100 and can be purchased online at RestorationGateway.org.