2020 V I S I O N — Life as a Canvas

Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.

This is the fourth installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.

     

“We may never be appreciated by everyone, but how we respond to this perspective says the most about us.”

— Ashley Beard

As children, we could color our dog blue or our cat pink and be proud of our work. It isn’t until we are taught to think within certain guidelines that we lose the freedom to express ourselves.

As adults, we can recapture that excitement by moving beyond comfort zones and gambol into spaces where lines and colors no longer matter.

One of the biggest challenges in life is being yourself in a world that is trying to make us like everyone else. Life is what you make of it, so if you are living through the perceptions of others, then you can’t call this life your own.

You get what you want in life when you can envision yourself already there. If you can’t see it, then how can you create it? If you can’t see yourself as a great writer, you will never be one because you don’t really believe it.

Continue to create the person you want to be, find beauty in the struggles that you face, and whole-heartedly believe that the best is yet to come.

About the Author

Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.

