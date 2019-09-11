A 17-year-old Waco Independent School District student was identified Wednesday as the person shot and killed in South Waco on Tuesday afternoon.
Aquarius McPhaul, 17, of Waco, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, just outside Oakwood Cemetery, at about 3:10 p.m., Tuesday, Waco police Cmdr. Vrail George said. McPhaul’s body was found lying in the middle of the street, and neighbors reported hearing gunshots but were unable to provide a detailed description of a shooter, police said Tuesday afternoon.
Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said McPhaul was one of 24 Waco ISD high school students enrolled at the McLennan County Challenge Academy. The academy serves students from multiple districts in the county, primarily students who have been expelled from other schools, DeBeer said. Four Waco ISD middle school students also were enrolled at the McLennan County Challenge Academy as of Tuesday.
“We provided counselors on campus today to support students,” DeBeer said. “Both counselors from Waco ISD, a counselor from Education Service Center Region 12 and one from MHMR were there today,” DeBeer said. “We certainly appreciate the support from there.”
Police are investigating the incident as a murder, George said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
House fire
A two-story home on Old Marlin Road suffered significant fire damage Wednesday afternoon, but residents who were home at the time were able to escape uninjured, Waco Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters arrived less than seven minutes after the first call came in at 4:47 p.m., Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said. The fire spread quickly from the first floor to the second floor and the attic.
“Smoke was coming from the eaves and fire was visible on the outside from the first floor,” Bergerson said. “There was some wind that was pushing the fire through the house and up.”
Firefighters had to run lines a considerable distance from the nearest hydrant but were able to contain the blaze quickly once they got water on the house, he said.
Considerable damage to both levels of the home was visible. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.
