Gilbert Ramos lays a poinsettia at the base of the Vietnam Memorial near University Parks Drive. Looking on are veterans Elwain Davis, Manuel Sustaita, John Householder and Robert Gamboa, all members of the Waco Citizens for a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Board of Directors. Ramos had two brothers who served in Vietnam. The group is starting an effort to remember servicemen during the holidays with the Poinsettias Display of Love. The hope to keep the tradition each Christmas and holiday season. In April, the final seven names were added to the 76 names listed on the memorial.