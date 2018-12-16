Gilbert Ramos lays a poinsettia at the base of the Vietnam Memorial near University Park Drive. Looking on are veterans Elwain Davis, Manuel Sustaita, John Householder, and Robert Gamboa, all members of the Waco Citizens for a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Board of Directors. Ramos had two brothers who served in Vietnam. The group is starting an effort to remember serviceman during the holiday with the Poinsettia’s Display of Love. The hope to keep the tradition each Christmas and holiday season. In April, the final seven names were add to the already 76 names listed on the memorial.
