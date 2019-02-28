Photos of Waco High production of 'Pippin' 59 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Judy Hagen, John Hagen Jose Yau Elizabeth Velasco, Faith Velasco Jose Yau Claire Newman, Trey Ayres Jose Yau Don Vermuelen, Julie Vermuelen Jose Yau Esme Houston, Samuel Barron Jose Yau Kristine Lenamond, Courtney Anderson Jose Yau Andrew Eggers, DeeDee Eggers Jose Yau Lisa Saxenian, Allen Sykes Jose Yau Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Photos by Jose Yau Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More Trending Trending YouTube to ban comments on most videos featuring minors to combat child exploitation +5 New sensors monitor sick babies without wires blocking hugs +3 The absurdity and dread of witnessing 'The Handmaid's Tale' filming in D.C. Tech Help Desk: Digital life after death, passwords on Post-Its and a new Comcast nightmare loading... The Latest Opponents of Trump border emergency close to votes needed Pakistan ready to hand over Indian pilot amid more shelling AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia Rescuers use excavator at collapsed Indonesia gold mine Today in History Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Mar 1 First Friday in downtown Waco Fri, Mar 1, 2019 Mar 1 Out of the Blue (country) Fri, Mar 1, 2019 Mar 1 “Beauty and the Beast” - Christian Youth Theater Waco Fri, Mar 1, 2019 Mar 1 “The Pirates of Penzance” - McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre Fri, Mar 1, 2019 Mar 1 Gungor with The Brilliance and Propaganda Fri, Mar 1, 2019 More events Local Ads CEN TEX ROOF SYSTEMS ALLEN SAMUELS DODGE JUNKIN & TREASURE HUNTIN ShopBrazos Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram l Waco TX 201 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712 254-772-1000 Website Coupons Vehicles Emerald Cottages l Independent Senior Living l Waco TX 2412 Marketplace Dr , Waco, TX 76711 254-230-1116 Website The First National Bank of Central Texas l Personal & Commercial Loans 1835 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-9330 Website Coupons Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons PALS Home Health | Children’s Home Health Care 3640 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-307-8607 Website Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE