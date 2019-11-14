Photos from Nightlight Adoptions Gala 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 8 Jeni Harris, Heather McAnear Vicki Moore, Dale Moore Caidon Glover, Lindsay Belus Joshua Wiseman, Ambrosia Wiseman Wilson Mwanza, Amanda Mwanza Matt Quade, Jessica Quade Jacob Neubert, Ashton Neubert Ron Smyers, Lisa Smyers Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Photos by Michael Bancale Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 11 football Blake Burleson: In an abyss of lies, I must finally depart from enablers of madness among us Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out Veteran Waco police officer arrested, accused of assault From Woodway to East Waco, life expectancy drops 15 years, report says promotion Best Bear Ever: Vote for the all-time best of Baylor football Contests & Events Best Bear Ever: Vote for the all-time best of Baylor football Get email alerts in your inbox when news breaks locally or nationally
