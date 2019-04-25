Photos from H-E-B, Waco ISD Foundation Celebrity Cookoff 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Jorge Chavez, Linda Hernandez Jose Yau Jeanie Davila, Melissa Mesquitic Jose Yau Imelda Martinez, Alfredo Martinez Jose Yau Randy Pilant, Carol Pilant Jose Yau Alejandra Curry, Corbett Curry Jose Yau Tom Smith, Debby Burleson Jose Yau Stephen Jamison, Linda Jamison Jose Yau Kenzie James, Taylor James Jose Yau Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Photos by Jose Yau Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More Trending Trending +4 They fear being deported. But 2.9 million immigrants must check in with ICE anyway. A federal bureaucrat uses astronaut babies and dogs riding pigeons to try to save your life Blue Bell announces new Cookie Cake ice cream flavor Who's running for president in 2020? Meet the 20 Democratic candidates loading... The Latest The Latest: Some mosques hold Friday prayers despite warning Deutsche Bank earnings up in 1st quarter but revenues drop Sri Lanka says Easter attack leader died in hotel bombing Q&A: Sudanese face uphill climb in unfinished revolution USC medical program loses national accreditation Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Apr 26 MCC Cinefest - Spring Film Festival Fri, Apr 26, 2019 Apr 26 Darrell Ray Fri, Apr 26, 2019 Apr 26 Curtis Grimes Fri, Apr 26, 2019 Apr 26 Horace Maxille Quartet with vocalists Tyrha M. Lindsay and Beth Ullman Fri, Apr 26, 2019 Apr 26 Bobby Dean & Timeless Country (country) Fri, Apr 26, 2019 More events Local Ads PRACO PAWN SHOP ALLEN SAMUELS DODGE WESTVIEW NURSERY ShopBrazos Emerald Cottages l Independent Senior Living l Waco TX 2412 Marketplace Dr , Waco, TX 76711 254-230-1116 Website The First National Bank of Central Texas l Personal & Commercial Loans 1835 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-9330 Website Coupons Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram l Waco TX 201 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712 254-772-1000 Website Coupons Vehicles Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE