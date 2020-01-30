Photos from Cattle Baron’s Reveal Party Jan 30, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Debby Burleson, Tom Smith Tricia Capps, Robin Mitchell, Charlene Cook Kelsie Smith, Jacob Limmer Gretchen McCormack, Sandy McCormack Andrea Barefield, Cindy Holmes, Jessica Attas Bricker Bruner, Rhonda Featherston Lina Lyons, Diane Smith Lindly Jarvies, Hunter Jarvies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photos by Joy Pruitt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Mart ISD band director charged with having sex relationship with Mexia ISD teen Mike Copeland: Plans in for Magnolia work, Cinemark, Topgolf; Power Switch deadline; lament for 'round bank' TSTC set to demolish 500 homes built during air base era Waco's first food hall opens downtown Woman sentenced to 25 years in drowning death Contests & Events Get email alerts in your inbox when news breaks locally or nationally
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.