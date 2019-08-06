Is the third time the charm? “BH90210” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) arrives (again) as a “new” version of the Aaron Spelling-produced series about a band of high school friends. It’s actually the sixth incarnation, if you count other spinoffs, including at least two editions of “Melrose Place.” Maybe its durable nature stems from the fact that none of its stars were remotely believable as teenagers during its 1990s heyday. Middle age becomes them.
Unlike the recent reboots of “Roseanne,” “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” and “Fuller House” (to name a few), this “90210” iteration will feature much of the original cast playing characters loosely based on themselves. And to make this even more “inside,” they will gather to kick around the idea of rebooting their own show.
Look for Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling as themselves.
The return has some built-in poignancy. This reunion cannot take place without a glance back at the stars’ late colleague Luke Perry. The “Riverdale” star died in March, just two months before this “new” “90210” was announced.
- The CW reshuffles its summer schedule with a British import and another spectacle based on a U.K. series. Taye Diggs (“All American”) hosts “Hypnotize Me” (8 p.m., TV-PG), a variation on the old idea that perfect strangers can be made to do odd things when placed under the “power of suggestion.” Keith Barry, the hypnotist featured in the British series, is on hand to make people feel very sleepy.
“Bulletproof” (7 p.m., TV-14) arrives via the U.K.’s Sky network. It follows two mismatched undercover officers, Bishop (Noel Clarke, “Star Trek: Into Darkness”) and Pike (Ashley Walters, “Top Boy”), as they share buddy cop banter about food, women and life while tracking down criminals in London’s East End.
As we’ve come to expect from such shows, their superiors barely tolerate their antics, but cannot do without their derring-do. Dark, slick and occasionally funny, “Bulletproof” resembles any number of British procedurals arriving everywhere from PBS and Acorn to Netflix. It’s not entirely clear how this fits into the CW’s superhero-heavy “brand.”
- Is anyone out there? And have they been here already? The new series “Contact” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) gathers six researchers who employ CIA software and military hardware to track down evidence of close encounters.
On a similar note, “Expedition Unknown” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) enters its seventh season with possible “evidence” of additional Dead Sea Scrolls.
- On a more down-to-earth series, “Queen of the Pythons” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) profiles a 13-foot female South African snake named Squeeze, as she slithers in search of prey as small as birds and as large as deer.
- America chooses a lucky couple on the season finale of “Love Island” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) also concludes its first season.
Other highlights
- “The Planets” on
- “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G) showcases remarkable images of Saturn’s rings and moons.
- Faye takes action on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- A familiar face figures in Millie’s disappearance on “The InBetween” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The Duttons play hardball on “Yellowstone”
- (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
- The deputy mayor takes charge on “Pearson” (9 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- Teddy lacks confidence in Franklin on “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- An icon argues that her activist history allows her to live rent-free on “South Side” (9:30 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-14).
Cult choice
A man’s (Jimmy Stewart) belief in an invisible friend upsets his family in the 1950 adaptation of the Broadway play “Harvey” (7 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
Two hours of “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 and 8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Feeding a pit crew on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Card Sharks” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... An unhappy reunion on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).