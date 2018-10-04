To make a long story short, new episodes of “Star Trek Discovery” won’t arrive on CBS All Access until early 2019. To keep fans intrigued, the streaming service will offer “Star Trek: Short Treks” between now and the end of the year. These short features will run between 10 and 15 minutes long, exploring the characters on “Discovery” and how they echo themes found in the greater “Star Trek” universe.
In Thursday’s short, “Runaway,” Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) has an encounter with a stranger from another world only to find that she has much in common with her needy visitor.
Future helpings will focus on Craft (Aldis Hodge) on Nov. 8, Saru (Doug Jones) on Dec. 6 and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) on Jan. 3.
“Star Trek” aside, these brief character studies are interesting in how they depart from television norms. As I have long suspected, the rise of streaming has liberated storytelling from the time constrictions of hourlong dramas and half-hour sitcoms.
We now see series, both dramatic and unscripted, fiction and nonfiction, opting for brevity.
Just last week, Disney offered “The Little Mermaid” fans the 10-minute special “Under the Sea.” Netflix and online news service Vox have teamed up to present “Explained,” 10-minute essay-style documentaries on various subjects. “Follow This,” also on Netflix, offers short takes on offbeat topics by contributors to BuzzFeed. Earlier this year, HBO aired “The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm,” a 19-minute nonfiction cartoon about the Holocaust. That’s short for television, but perfectly suited as a reflection of a “picture book” aimed at young readers.
While many are now experimenting with shorter-form narratives, the driving force for this change has to be YouTube, where many of the best and most popular offerings clock in at around 60 seconds and where 5 whole minutes can seem like an eternity.
