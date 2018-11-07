If you’ve seen enough “Peak TV,” you’ll be familiar with the tone and approach of “The Cry.” Sundance Now, AMC’s premium streaming service, imports this four-part BBC series based on a novel by Helen FitzGerald.
An unspeakably tragic event takes place, and we discover various motives and possible perpetrators through a series of illuminating, if uncomfortable, flashbacks. Five years ago, this narrative device would have seemed innovative. Now, it’s gotten so stories don’t move “forward” anymore.
Jenna Coleman (“Victoria”) is well cast here as a somewhat naive young schoolteacher who marries a government bureaucrat (Ewen Leslie).
Often exhausted and overwhelmed by the arrival of their new baby, she seems at the end of her tether when her somewhat icy hubby suggests they travel to Australia to meet his family (and where he can fight with his ex-wife over the custody of his teenage daughter).
Tragedy strikes soon after a 24-hour flight into this emotional lion’s den. Then we discover just what transpired, over four rather intense and unsettling hour-long episodes.
- Anticipating Veterans Day, “We Are Not Done Yet” (7 p.m., HBO) shows former and active-duty soldiers turning their traumas into poetry and drama. Produced by actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”), who also appears, “We” documents a United Service Organizations (USO) writing workshop at the Walter Reed military medical center.
There, the service men and women share stories in print and on stage that they would never utter in public or even to their family and loved ones. Many of the soldiers suffer from post traumatic stress syndrome from their combat experiences. Some female veterans also suffer from the trauma of sexual abuse during their service.
- The documentary “Give Us This Day” (9 p.m., AT&T Audience Network) profiles three police officers on one of the roughest beats in the nation.
Over the course of a year, “Give” will ride along with three officers who know they are outgunned and outnumbered by the gangs on the streets of East St. Louis, Illinois, infamous for its record high homicide rate.
They also engage with a 12-year-old boy who wants nothing more than to join the police force when he comes of age. If he lives that long.
Other highlights
- The Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers meet in NFL Football (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) action.
- Eleanor proves determined on “The Good Place” (7:30 p.m., NBC,
- TV-PG).
- Greg visits on “Station 19” (8 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- Engineers confront a structural flaw in the country’s tallest dam on “Engineering Catastrophes” (8 p.m., Science, PG-13).
- The “Baroness von Sketch Show” (8 p.m., IFC, TV-14), featuring Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen, returns for a third season.
- Bette Midler, Katie Couric and John Larroquette guest star on “Murphy Brown” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- An assault rocks the culinary elite on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Connor and Oliver agree to a church wedding on “How to Get Away With Murder” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Casey Affleck, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson star in the 2010 thriller “The Killer Inside Me” (9 p.m., TMC), the second adaptation of Jim Thompson’s 1952 pulp novel.
Series notes
A lack of intimacy on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A hospital rush job on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Lost in Los Angeles on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14) ... Maggie remains missing on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A first video game on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Out of the closet on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) reviews the season to date ... Community service on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Seventies flashbacks on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Late night
Swizz Beatz is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Billy Crystal, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Big Red Machine are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Emma Stone, Bridget Everett and Finesse Mitchell on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Anthony Anderson, Sebastian Stan and Jeff Goldblum appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC).