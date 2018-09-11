It’s the end of the world as we’ve never seen it. Or something. “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) debuts. While many series arrive heavily promoted, “Apocalypse” remains a fairly guarded secret. As of press time, the FX site hadn’t even been updated to reflect its existence.
Suffice to say, it will feature many familiar faces from the anthology cast, including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange and Taissa Farmiga. Oh, and Joan Collins, too!
- Hulu streams the final episode of “Castle Rock” (TV-MA), a series executive produced by Stephen King and set in a locale reverberating with references to his many works.
The gothic head-scratcher has emerged as the most addictive series of the summer. Today it comes to a “resolution” in its final episode, which is perhaps an understatement. Hulu has already announced a second season for the series. That’s entirely fitting, because as a show with a very strong (and doomed) sense of place, “Castle Rock” is really about sticking around.
- The new series “Dopesick Nation” (9 p.m., Viceland, TV-14) follows Frankie and Allie, former addicts who seek out and counsel others who have hit bottom and are looking to recover. As they discover, and viewers witness repeatedly, the desire to quit drugs and the hard work of sobriety can be two very different things.
- Produced by Marlee Matlin and the Bunim/Murray production team behind “The Real World,” the special “Deaf Out Loud” (7 p.m., A&E, TV-PG) follows three predominantly deaf families raising children to face a hearing world. What we discover is that feelings among the deaf about how to raise children with different abilities are as varied and contentious as in any other group. A shared concern is how to raise kids strong enough to face social stigmas and daily indignities.
Other highlights
- More live results on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Workaholics meet while serving as best man and maid of honor for mutual friends in the 2016 romance “Wedding Bells” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A winner emerges from the top four on “World of Dance” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A corporate nemesis strikes back on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- The season finale of “Ancient Invisible Cities” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) explores Constantinople/Istanbul, the crossroads of East and West, the capital of the Roman Empire that became a center of Islamic culture and power.
- Matt goes the extra mile on “Castaways” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Julian’s absence unites Ambrose and Heather on “The Sinner” (9 p.m., USA, TV-MA).
- Bishop James makes a public attempt to win back Lady Mae on “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
- Sparks give way to laurel wreaths as a winner is crowned on the finale of “Robot Wars” (9:05 p.m., Science, TV-G).
Cult choice
Frank Sinatra stars in the 1958 drama “Some Came Running” (10 p.m., TCM), adapted from a novel by James Jones, who also wrote “From Here to Eternity.” Directed by Vincente Minnelli and co-starring Rat Pack members Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Nobody has to ask, “Where’s the beef?” on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Beverly’s dance moves raise eyebrows on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Joanna feels stranded on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A foul mood on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Hostile forces gather after a crash on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Dede’s drop-in takes its toll on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Kara explores an alien crash site on “Supergirl” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14)
.
© 2018 United Feature Synd.