In its golden age, the MGM studio used to boast that it had “More stars than there are in Heaven.” Now in its third season, the Amazon Prime series “Goliath” doesn’t exactly sport a heavenly constellation, but it has amassed a murderer’s row of talent.
The season begins as California landowners (Griffin Dunne and Sherilyn Fenn) experience some serious groundwater issues. Cataclysmically serious. Enter series star Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) in a vintage Ford Mustang. He’s certain that the area’s biggest landowner (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman) may have something to do with it.
No sooner can you say, “This reminds me of ‘Chinatown,’” McBride discovers that Quaid’s heavy character also controls the local water board.
Look for Illeana Douglas as a woman with come-hither glances that McBride encounters in the local casino. Behind closed doors in a conclave of local big shots, Beau Bridges plays the same brand of respectable-yet-sleazy type he’s known for on “Greenleaf.”
This year’s cast on this David E. Kelley-produced series continues a trend established over the first two seasons. Apparently, everybody wants to work with Billy Bob Thornton.
- Another streaming favorite, the U.K. import “Peaky Blinders” enters its fifth season on Netflix. Set in Birmingham, England, in the years between the first and second world wars, “Blinders” follows a crime family and various labor leaders who gain and lose the allegiance of the working-class men traumatized by their time in the trenches.
Fans of “Boardwalk Empire” may admire its evocation of a lost era. Series creator Steven Knight wants to take the action all the way through the 1930s to the very beginning of the World War II, and he estimates it will take seven seasons to get there.
- Among Netflix’s other new offerings, the 2019 Canadian horror film “In the Tall Grass” offers an adaptation of a short novel by Stephen King and Joe Hill.
- John Cena transforms himself to prank-teach at the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills in Monrovia, California, in the hidden-camera series “The Substitute” (6 p.m., Nickelodeon, TV-G).
- The kids series “Just Roll With It” (8 p.m., Disney, TV-Y7) presents a live Halloween-themed episode.
- Continuing its supernatural programming, the Travel Channel offers “Haunted Salem Live!” (7 p.m.), a four-hour search for ghosts in the Massachusetts city infamous for its witch trials.
Other highlights
- Red loses his bearings as The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) enters its seventh season.
- Once a staple of the USA network, “Friday Night Smackdown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) migrates to Fox as if to announce that ratings once seen as appropriate to cable are the new norm for network TV.
- A single mother’s life gets complicated when her teen daughter is implicated in the dirty diamond trade in the 2019 shocker “Smuggling in Suburbia” (7 p.m., Lifetime Movie Channel, TV-14).
- A woman learns the truth about the serial killer who kidnapped her as an infant and murdered her mother on “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).
- “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G) visits Spain and Morocco to explore the regional influences on the music of Giuseppe Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757).
- Frank and Erin quarrel over the D.A.’s policy on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM unspools the 1954 Japanese shocker “Godzilla” (7 p.m., TV-PG) and four city-crushing sequels, concluding with “Mothra” (1:15 a.m., TV-PG), from 1961.
Series notes
Trapped in a tunnel collapse on “Hawaii Five-0” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Greg grieves on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... New perspectives on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Variety acts on “The Big Stage” (7:30 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.