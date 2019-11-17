“American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) ends its 33rd season with “N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear,” a profile of the Native American poet, painter and novelist and winner of a Pulitzer Prize. That award, for his 1968 novel “House Made of Dawn,” is largely credited for opening the publishing world and the reading public to a wealth of Native American writers and storytellers.
“Bear” includes passages read by the author in his deep and powerful voice and interviews with indigenous authors Rilla Askew (“Fire in Beulah”) and Joy Harjo, the first Native American poet laureate.
PBS continues on the theme of Native American Heritage Month with the “Independent Lens” (9:30 p.m., TV-PG) documentary “Conscience Point.” Apparently, some of the most expensive real estate in the nation, located at the far end of the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, may be encroaching on land sacred to the Shinnecock Indian Nation, which has been farming and fishing there for centuries.
- Bravo revives the reality TV chestnut “Blind Date” (10:30 p.m., TV-14). The biggest change on the dating scene since this cringe-worthy series’ 1999-2006 run is the emergence of social media. Here, contestants must emerge from their wilderness of mirrors to meet another human being in the flesh. That may be more than some can stand!
- Halloween may be over, but the Travel Channel continues to highlight superstition and paranoia. The series “Hometown Horror” (8 p.m., TV-14) keeps the accent on local legends. The premiere episode ventures to the wilds of upstate New York, where residents of a small town swear they have witnessed the mayhem of a ghostly figure known only as the “Pigman.”
- Acorn begins streaming the Irish drama “Relative Strangers.” Brenda Fricker (“My Left Foot”) plays a widow who discovers that after 24 years of marriage, her late husband had a secret life, massive debts and even a second family. Her sense of betrayal gives way to something closer to compassion when she discovers that her husband’s son by a second wife has leukemia and requires blood donations from his secret half-siblings.
Other highlights
- The top 13 perform on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Contestants must compete in a style that proved difficult for them earlier in the season on “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers play at Estadio Azteca in Mexico (7 p.m., ESPN).
- A murder suspect faces testimony from her 11-year-old daughter on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
