Just when you thought “McMillion$” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) was the weirdest scam story on television, “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG) conjures a case of cursed beef tongues.
For those who’ve missed it, “McMillion$,” now in its second week, is a six-part series about the investigation into a ring that fixed a McDonald’s Monopoly contest.
Tonight’s “Greed” recalls the audacious illegal schemes of financial adviser Dawn Bennett. On the surface, she was a successful tycoon with corporate box seats at stadiums and tales of an internet apparel startup on the cusp of becoming the Next Big Thing.
In addition, she extolled investment advice via talk radio from her base in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Her radio audience had no idea she was bilking one set of investors to pay the next, the classic strategy of a Ponzi scheme operator.
What makes her story worth a watch is her use of magic spells, conjuring and a freezer full of cursed beef tongues to put hexes on the agents of the Securities and Exchange Commission as they were closing in.
Her role as a talk radio host underscores that fading medium’s habit of providing a platform for con artists targeting an audience of aging and desperate listeners with messages of racially tinged fear-mongering, quick-buck schemes and “investments” in the hereafter. The next time you tune into Rush, Sean, some Rapture-peddler or a prosperity gospel mountebank, remember this black magic woman.
- With only four days to go, the Valentine’s Day episodes have begun. On “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG), the farfetched, star-crossed couple learn to express affection laced with restraint. On “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG), Luke’s romantic gesture is seen as inappropriate for court.
“9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) strays far from the hearts and flowers theme with visits to a male strip club, a bull semen factory and a protest against male “toxicity.”
