One too many trips to the dessert bar will leave you feeling queasy. A visit from the royals puts the family and the staff on edge in the 2019 theatrical feature “Downton Abbey” (7 p.m., HBO).
Essentially, this is a movie-length take on the beloved U.K. series seen here on PBS. Most of the major characters show up and go through their charming motions. The locations are pretty, and the film is nicely shot. But there’s little story and little tension to interest us. Even Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) seems bored.
It’s a vast understatement to say this feature adds little to the story. If anything, it subtracted from my appreciation of the series. While watching the film, I actually began to wonder why I ever watched “Downton Abbey” in the first place. It’s that pointless.
Fans of the series would do better to watch “Belgravia” (8 p.m. Sunday, Epix), also written by “Downton” creator Julian Fellowes and based on his book of the same name. Set in 1840s London, it follows the “Upstairs, Downstairs” template of “Downton” and involves secret affairs, foundling children and a love that transcends class barriers. Recommended.
Other highlights
- A pregnant woman’s politician boyfriend vanishes in the 2017 shocker “Maternal Secrets” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Rookie detectives prove crucial in the 2020 special “Hunting Ted Bundy” (7 p.m., ID, TV-14).
- A young woman finds love while auditioning to become a pastry chef for Belgium’s royal family the 2019 romance “Love, Romance and Chocolate” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Live, from any number of living rooms, it’s “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
A cynical press agent (Kirk Douglas) delays the rescue of a trapped miner to milk the sob story for a few more days in director Billy Wilder’s 1951 media satire “Ace in the Hole” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14).
Series notes
A fatal gas explosion on “NCIS: New Orleans” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two helpings of “Dateline” (7 p.m., r, NBC) ... “WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A bomber uses drones on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.