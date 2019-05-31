Most remakes are regrettable. Some cringe-worthy. Others inspire a “what took you so long?” reaction.
A move so obvious it almost seems inevitable, Lifetime presents “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta” (7 p.m., TV-PG), setting Jane Austen’s classic romantic comedy in a 21st-century black church and community.
Jackee Harry stars as Mrs. Bennet, a best-selling author of books on relationships, aghast to admit that her five daughters are unmarried. Her social radar pings when the rich, single and churchgoing Will Darcy (Juan Antonio) arrives from New York. Tiffany Hines stars as the central character, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bennet, and Raney Branch as her beloved sister Jane. Reginald VelJohnson plays Elizabeth’s father, here portrayed as a minister.
A review copy was not made available. Fashioning Mr. Bennet as a sympathetic preacher goes against the novel’s depiction of the Bennet family’s errant rival, Mr. Collins, an obsequious man of the cloth and a delusional comic fool.
Look for Keshia Knight Pulliam of “The Cosby Show” fame as Caroline Bingley, Elizabeth’s chief nemesis, a thoroughgoing snob and one of the great mean girls of English literature.
Other highlights
- Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox). Check listings for regional action.
- An up-and-coming country star plans the perfect ceremony at a Memphis shrine in the 2019 romance “Wedding at Graceland” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Look for a young David McCallum (“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”) in the 1958 British juvenile delinquency drama “Violent Playground” (9:45 p.m., TCM).
Cult choice
Mankind proves defenseless against exotic creatures in the 2019 shocker “Monster Island” (8 p.m., Syfy, TV-14), starring Toshi Toda and Eric Roberts.
Series notes
Miles tracks a missing chess grandmaster on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Words and music on “Songland” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Home-baked goodies on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... A violinist frets on “The Good Doctor” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).