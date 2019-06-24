Two hours very well spent, the documentary “Tiananmen: The People Versus the Party” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14) recalls momentous events that literally shaped our world.
Airing in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Student Democracy movement that challenged China’s Communist Party and its brutal military crackdown on those student dissidents, “Tiananmen” includes a wealth of documentary footage. Some of it has never been seen before. It also presents new interviews with surviving student organizers, who look back at their actions from the vantage point of middle age and the knowledge that the events of 1989 shaped modern China.
One of the most refreshing aspects of the film is how it respects its audience’s intelligence enough to explain Chinese history from a Chinese perspective. Except for the participation of some Western historians, it unfolds in subtitled Chinese.
Unlike so many cable “news” discussions that drag in American “experts” to spoon-feed viewers meager sound bites, “Tiananmen” explores the story from a long historical perspective. The Chinese communist leadership that cracked down on the students was reacting to a history of its own, the recent memories of the turmoil of the Cultural Revolution that all but consumed the country from 1966-76.
After Tiananmen, China would allow radical economic change, but the party would stifle political dissent, free expression and assembly. It’s hard to watch this documentary without an eye on the recent mass demonstrations that have taken place in Hong Kong. Will they result in reform? Or a brutal show of force?
- “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) goes full Nelson. A profile of former Boston Celtics forward and coach Don Nelson reveals a surprising side of the 50-year-NBA veteran and Hall of Famer. Rather than hit the golf links, he spends his days cultivating his marijuana crop. And he’s not above sampling the merchandise. An ardent card player, his poker buddies include singer and pot evangelist Willie Nelson.
Other reports profile Colin Cook, whose surfing career was disrupted by an encounter with a shark, and Dave Portnoy, founder of the media company Barstool Sports.
- A summer staple since 2000, “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) returns for its 21st season. Beginning in July, the series will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights.
- Ovation marks the first anniversary of the death of chef, writer and television host Anthony Bourdain with a four-episode block of “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” (noon to 3 p.m., TV-14) episodes from its fifth season.
I often praised Bourdain’s series as witty, smart and an island of conversation in a medium afraid of the very word “culture.” But, I still find it too painful to watch Bourdain’s TV work.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include the Acorn series “Manhunt,” starring Martin Clunes, and the PBS favorite “Poldark: The Complete Series.”
