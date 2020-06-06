Is there anything left to be said about Bruce Lee? As it did with its treatment of O.J. Simpson, ESPN’s “30 for 30” (8 p.m. Sunday) series uses the lenses of sports and entertainment to explore societal attitudes about race in the documentary “Be Water.”
Rich in home movies and videos, film clips and news footage, “Be Water” explores Lee’s life as a martial artist, actor and filmmaker, and as a man wrestling with his identity as an Asian male born in America and raised in Hong Kong.
Directed by Vietnamese American filmmaker Bao Nguyen, “Be Water” makes the case that Lee’s stardom occurred at a critical moment in America’s civil rights era and deeply affected filmgoers of color, both black and Asian, who cheered at the sight of a virile non-white star in action roles.
The film explores Lee’s family life, his brief stardom in ABC’s “The Green Hornet” and his return to Hong Kong to make martial arts movies on his own terms. It explores Hollywood’s resistance to casting an Asian lead with a discernible accent and how the studios and networks took Lee’s pet project “Kung Fu” and later cast white actor David Carradine in the lead role.
“Water” argues that while Lee was never an activist and projected an air more spiritual than political, he soaked up the ferment of the 1960s, particularly the dissent rocking Hong Kong, where native residents revolted against British colonial rule. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who studied martial arts with Lee and appeared in a fight sequence in “Game of Death,” appears here and underscores Lee’s role in the movements of the time.
Sadly, in its focus on the personal, the film reflects Lee’s all-too-truncated story, ending with his sudden death in 1973. It would have been fruitful to explore the decades-long affinity between black audiences and Lee’s martial arts movies and legacy. Long after the 1970s blaxploitation era curdled into camp, Lee’s movies and others featuring kung fu fighting continued to be some of the few thrillers where the action hero wasn’t white.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Minneapolis and the death of George Floyd; reopening America’s cities after COVID-19.
- John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in the 1978 adaptation of the Broadway musical “Grease” (7:30 p.m., CBS), presented as a sing-along.
- When Charles returns to the hot seat for a second night, his change in tactics and fortune begins to raise suspicions on “Quiz” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14, part two of three)
- .
Series notes
Dwayne Johnson hosts “The Titan Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Lovejoy investigates the cool new preacher on “The Simpsons”(7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Pat warns Courtney on “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Halloween on “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A dark and stormy night on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
