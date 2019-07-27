Holy adaptation, Batman! Everybody gets an origin story! For Caped Crusader completists, there’s “Pennyworth” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA), offering us deep insights into the backstory of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a troubled British soldier still rattled by flashbacks of combat in Malaysia, who starts his own private security company before becoming the butler and confidante of American tycoon Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne, the secret identity of you-know-who.
“Pennyworth” does little to hide its comic book origins. Every scene of the pilot takes place against the backdrop of a digitally enhanced fantasy London. It makes a strange tossed salad of 20th-century history as well as the Batman chronology. The comic was started in 1940 and adapted for the wildly popular TV series in the mid-1960s, but here the story’s prequel barely begins in the early part of that decade, with the British government beset with conspiratorial forces of a Fascist nature. The pulpy evocation of pre-swinging London is fully multiracial and multicultural in ways that also bend the historical record, not to mention the anti-aircraft blimps dotting the sky. Meanwhile, the stodgy prime minister consumes cocaine like a Hoover vacuum. The music may remind some of early James Bond movies. One half expects Lulu or the four lads from Liverpool to show up.
All the same, this isn’t as dark and ponderous as the just completed “Gotham” series and backstory. Jack Bannon is charming in an understated way. He’s going to become Alfred, the Butler, after all! I just can’t wait for Aunt Harriet’s persona to be fleshed out.
- An annual cable event since 1987, Shark Week returns with documentaries, a bit of comic relief and a Shark Week first: a scripted feature film.
The thrills kick off with a glance back some 30 million years with “Expedition Unknown: Megalodon” (7 p.m., Discovery), a speculative study of a prehistoric predator five times larger than a T. rex. Long extinct, the Megalodon left scant fossil evidence behind. Only dental records remind us of its heft and bite!
Rob Riggle (“Holey Moley”) returns to preside over Shark Week and star in “Shark Trip: Eat Prey Chum” (8 p.m., TV-PG), a cheeky attempt to get celebrity guests to swim with the predators without jumping the shark. Or sleeping with the fishes.
Wednesday brings “Capsized: Blood in the Water,” a scripted effort based on the true tale of a 1982 shark encounter. Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett and Josh Close star.
- For those who prefer the four-legged to the finned, Smithsonian launches the three-part series “Amazing Dogs” (7 p.m.).
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): A tycoon frets about capitalism’s uncertain future; how robots helped clean up a nuclear disaster in Japan; a trip to Monaco.
- Track and Field Championships (7 p.m., NBC).
- A lawyer’s murder has ceremonial overtones on “Instinct” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A hearse becomes the family car on “Top Gear” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14)
Series notes
Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Marge walks on the wild side on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “Pandora” (CW, r, TV-PG), a galaxy saved (7 p.m.), an unwelcome speaker (8 p.m.).
Teddy finds love on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)
