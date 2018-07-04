Whatever happened to made-for-TV movies? Long a staple of network and cable television, they have been reduced to predictable genre movies so associated with their particular networks that you really don’t have to describe them. You know what you’re getting with a Hallmark movie or a Lifetime movie.
In January, Lifetime broke out of its thriller mode to present a “woman in peril” movie that didn’t involve psycho boyfriends or bridesmaids with evil agendas.
“Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” (7 p.m., r, TV-14) starred seven-time Grammy-winner Toni Braxton in the title role of this true-life tale. In 2013, Tuff, a school bookkeeper and single mother, found herself alone in the front office of the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur, Georgia, when Michael Hill (Trevor Morgan, “Abducted”), a mentally unstable man armed with an AK-47, took her hostage.
Loud and threatening yet vulnerable, the young man struck Tuff as troubled, very possibly off his medications and not entirely in control of his impulses.
As the school went on lockdown, Tuff maintained a steady, if largely one-sided, dialogue with the gunman, reassuring herself with scripture, then engaging Hill with long monologues about her own dreams and personal tribulations.
While Tuff’s religious faith helped her maintain her inner composure, her dialogue with the would-be killer avoids overt preachiness and emphasizes human connection and shared suffering.
These painful moments between hostage and would-be shooter unfold like an intimate stage drama. They alternate scenes of authorities assembling SWAT teams with scenes of a police operator (Yaya DaCosta, “Chicago P.D.”) remaining on the line with Tuff and her captor. This contrast makes for nail-biting drama while also underscoring the film’s central premise, that sometimes one compassionate person is more powerful than a small army.
John Cusack fans are in luck. He stars as a hit man who attends his high school reunion in the 1997 comedy "Grosse Pointe Blank" (6:10 p.m., MoMax). He also stars in "Being John Malkovich" (8 p.m., HBO Signature) from 1999, a surreal romp about put-upon office workers who find a mystical portal to the famous actor's inner world. Directed by Spike Jonze.
