Kristin Chenoweth joins the cast for the second season of “Trial & Error” (8 p.m., and 8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14). “Error” is a broad parody of true crime documentaries like “The Staircase,” now streaming in an expanded version on Netflix.
She plays Lavinia Peck-Foster, the richest woman in a town that shares her name, leading to dozens of jokes about the townsfolk being called “Peckers” and all that follows from that seventh-grade-level innuendo. Nicholas D’Agosto returns as clueless lawyer Josh Segal.
“Trial” unfolds more like a comedy improv class than a series, with characters continually explaining and then reacting to very contrived setups. Segal’s perceived Jewishness is referred to in whispers as being “Northeastern.” His assistant, Anne Flatch (Sherri Shepherd), suffers from some affliction that causes her to jump when excited. According to local custom, Sheriff Dwayne Reed’s (Steven Boyer) last name is synonymous with excrement and local law mandates that no woman can drive a car without the assistance of a flagman to warn pedestrians and other drivers. All of these fabrications add up to silly situations that make sense only within this hermetically sealed exercise.
Adding Chenoweth to the proceedings only makes “Trial” exponentially more obvious.
- We seem destined, or doomed, to relive the 1980s one series at a time. On “The Americans,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Stranger Things,” “GLOW” and “The Goldbergs,” the Reagan era never ends. And let’s not forget “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Now entering its second season, this series recalls the rise of crack cocaine via overlapping stories involving several drug dealers and crime syndicates and a CIA operative. It’s hard enough trying to muster up some kind of sympathy for crack-dealing antiheroes. Spreading so many plotlines around makes that all but impossible.
These distractions also contribute to a number of odd shifts in tone and emphasis. Sometimes “Snowfall” unfolds like a procedure-heavy inside look at the drug demimonde and the role of Reagan-Contra conspiracy in the crack epidemic. At other moments, it throws subtlety to the wind and explodes with all of the baroque excess of Brian DePalma’s “Scarface.”
- BBC America cobbles together old footage and new animation to present “Doctor Who: The Lost Episode” (7 p.m.), an unfinished and unaired story about the Tardis time traveler written by Douglas Adams (“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”). Tom Baker plays the Fourth Doctor.
- New challengers compete on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A terminally ill man needs protection on “Take Two” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A moving memorial service on “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Gunnar finds inspiration on “Nashville” (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG). The series finale airs next week.
- Stars from “The Bachelor” franchise compete on “Lip Sync Battle” (9:30 p.m., Paramount, TV-PG).
