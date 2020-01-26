Our corporate overlords just want what’s best for us! The CEO of a waste management firm joins a tank-scrubbing team on “Undercover Boss” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). Nothing like a supervisor unafraid to get his hands dirty.
This “Boss” installment was quickly inserted into the schedule to replace a survey of “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2020” that has since been moved to Wednesday.
Both shows are replacements for the court procedural “All Rise,” a slow performer for CBS this season. Despite a full-season order for the show starring Simone Missick as a prosecutor-turned-judge, the series has yet to attract a healthy audience.
I’d blame this on the series’ rather uneven tone. It blends the solemn with silly in ways that don’t always make sense. Viewers are smart enough to know the difference between “Law & Order” and “Night Court.”
The show does offer fans a chance to catch “CSI” favorite Marg Helgenberger in a supporting role. But that’s probably not enough to save the network’s worst-performing freshman series, from cancellation.
- The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “The First Rainbow Coalition” recalls a very brief moment that ended badly.
The notion that poor people might unite has always been considered dangerous. Racial divisions have often been used to thwart such “subversive” coalitions. “Rainbow” recalls the organization of Chicago groups, including the Black Panthers, the Puerto Rican Young Lords and the Young Patriots, representing poor white migrants who had left Appalachia for Chicago.
Unified in their complaints about a lack of jobs and decent housing, crime, an influx of drugs and a machine-run city that clustered them into ghettos, these groups earned the wrath of Chicago’s mayor, the local police and the FBI.
While it sounds trivial, “Rainbow” also offers a glance at radical fashion, symbolism and style. Interviews show the Panthers coming to grips with the Patriots’ use of the Confederate flag as a sign of identity, pride and resistance.
Rich in powerful characters, conspiracies and what-ifs, this film could inspire a series not unlike Epic’s “Godfather of Harlem.”
The “Rainbow Coalition” moment may have been brief, but the politics of this moment lived on in many movies, albeit from a very different angle. Rather than cheer a poor people’s movement, audiences lapped up the vigilante violence of unrestrained police in such “Dirty Harry” movies as “Magnum Force” (6:15 p.m., Sundance, TV-14) and “The Enforcer” (8:45 p.m., Sundance, TV-MA) from 1973 and ’76, respectively.
