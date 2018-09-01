“Dinner for Two” (6 p.m. and 8 p.m., TV One) may not be for every taste. Mourning a past relationship and fearing that his addictions are spiraling out of control, Chris (Tristan “Mack” Wilds, “The Wire”) re-creates a romantic meal with his ex, Angela (Chaley Rose, “Nashville”), not so much to win her back but to appreciate what they had and lost and to contemplate whether it’s even worth going on. That’s a lot for one menu.
- Fans who can’t get enough musical competition series can enjoy “The X-Factor U.K.” (7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, AXS TV).
Other highlights
- Repeat reports on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS) include: A massive Facebook data breach; an interview with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.); Bill and Melinda Gates’ scholarship plan.
- LSU hosts Miami in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).
- CNN approaches Labor Day with a marathon helping of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday).
- June comes to ailing Al’s aid on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- The disclosure about Rick causes Miles and Louis to rethink their plans on “Get Shorty” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA).
- A senior comes to grips with identity on the high school documentary series “America To Me” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Issa relinquishes precious keepsakes on “Insecure” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
“Dateline” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Grampa’s hearing aid works on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Thanksgiving on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, r, TV-14), napalm in the morning (8 p.m.), a dead oligarch (9 p.m.) ... The quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Family Guy” (Fox, r, TV-14), Peter thinks young (8 p.m.), Quagmire’s missing part (8:30 p.m.).
