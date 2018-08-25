“Hoop Dreams” director Steve James spent a year embedded in a Chicago-area high school to create the 10-part documentary series “America To Me” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Oak Park and River Forest High School gained notoriety and sparked controversy in 2015 when the principal held a “Black Lives Matter” assembly and invited only students of color. This resulted in protests from white students and their parents, who thought white voices were being silenced.
“America” follows students, teachers and administrators as they discuss what it’s like to be black in America and in high school today, and the difficulties of self-expression in a culture where so many seem adamantly hostile to a discussion of race or an appreciation of history that wanders beyond flag-waving.
Curiously, “America” is both controversial for its focus on race and its setting. In the months since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, students have begun to organize to speak out and stand up to the “new normal” of mass shootings.
This has resulted in frequent crude attacks on the student organizers. This is hardly the first time that fear of outspoken youth has been at the center of the American conversation.
The documentary also arrives at a time when television’s fictional depiction of high school could use some revising. Netflix’s recent introduction of “Insatiable,” centering on fat-shaming, high school cruelty and payback, received some of the most scathing reviews of the year. Too often, high school melodramas are literally stuck in time. The CW’s “Riverdale” is set in the present, yet is a “Twin Peaks”-like mash-up of small-town cliches dating back to the “Archie” comics of the 1940s. Perhaps it’s time to shake up the script.
Joining “America” is the absurd high school docuseries send-up “American Vandal,” returning for a second season on Netflix on September 14.
- “Sharp Objects” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) wraps up its first and, one hopes, only season. Filled with remarkable performances, it joins HBO’s other well-produced dramas that put viewers through a kind of grim endurance test.
Camille’s (Amy Adams) gruesome story verges on the absurd. You could almost create a drinking game trying to keep up with her habit of consuming vast quantities with few aftereffects. How she manages to survive a life of tragedy, self-mutilation and alcoholism and still turn out crackerjack journalism is anybody’s guess.
Speaking of long, dark HBO slogs, “The Deuce” returns on Sept. 9.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS, r): American citizens accused of engaging in industrial espionage on China’s behalf; how soldiers and veterans exposed to high explosives suffer brain injuries similar to NFL players; the comedy legacy of the Harvard Lampoon.
- The Arizona Cardinals meet the Dallas Cowboys in NFL preseason action (7 p.m., NBC).
- Morgan gets distracted on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Issa attends a job fair on “Insecure” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Lisa draws on life in her graphic novel on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Dueling rap stars on “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Real estate woes on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
Black widows on “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “Family Guy” (Fox, r, TV-14), a look back (8 p.m.), domestic help (8:30 p.m.) .
© 2018 United Feature Synd.