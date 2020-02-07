After losing her job on a reality TV show, a woman returns to her small hometown to co-host a holiday auction with her ex in the 2020 romance “A Valentine’s Match” (6 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Not to be confused with the 2020 bauble “Matching Hearts” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A middle-aged woman (Octavia Spencer) creates a party space for teens in her basement in the 2019 shocker “Ma” (7 p.m., HBO). What could go wrong? Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers and Luke Evans co-star.
- A transplant to Washington is distracted by the guy next door in the 2019 shocker “The Neighbor in the Window” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14). Not to be confused with “Seduced by My Neighbor” (9:10 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14), from 2018.
- The Lakers and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- David Attenborough narrates “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance) as it explores the biodiversity of Asia.
- Decades before “Downton Abbey,” Julian Fellowes wrote the 2001 mystery “Gosford Park” (9:05 p.m., TMCX), set at a grand estate and directed by Robert Altman.
- RuPaul hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), with musical guest Justin Bieber.
Cult choice
An over-the-hill gangster (Burt Lancaster) falls for a much younger seafood waitress (Susan Sarandon) in director Louis Malle’s 1980 romantic comedy “Atlantic City” (9 p.m., Saturday, TCM). Written by John Guare. Look for Robert Goulet in a memorable cameo.
Series notes
Two hours of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC) ... Secret identities on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.