Adapted from a series of novels that have already inspired a video game, “The Witcher” begins streaming on Netflix. Some have already claimed that it might be the fantasy series to replace “Game of Thrones.” I’m already out of my depth in this genre, if being out of your depth means not really caring at all.
Things kick off when a monster hunter (Henry Cavill) has a prolonged and violent tussle with some kind of mutant spider creature with a human head. Not to spoil things, but he’s later seen trying to sell the carcass of the man-arachnid in some kind of medieval city where he is misled into competing claims about spells, enchantresses and betrayals.
Some might look, having read the book, but I found this all rather preposterous and talky. You could play a drinking game based just on the use of the word “Destiny.” But that might not be good for your liver.
- Speaking of comic books, “Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee” (7 p.m., ABC) honors the comic book publisher, collaborator and writer behind many of the characters and stories of the Marvel universe.
- Also streaming today on Netflix, “The Two Popes” has been in the theaters since Nov. 27 and has received generally positive reviews. More than one critic has called this an unlikely “buddy movie” or “bromance” between the exhausted conservative Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and the younger reformer, Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce), as they find common ground on the eve of an epoch-defining handover of papal responsibilities.
- Not to be outdone, Amazon Prime begins streaming “The Aeronauts,” starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne. Set in the world of 19th-century ballooning, the adventure has been in theaters since Dec. 6. A critical consensus has praised the film’s swashbuckling atmosphere and thrilling visuals. Some have quibbled about its less-than-historical depiction of women’s roles in such dangerous work. One wag went as far as saying the film was filled with “hot air.”
- Disney Plus begins streaming “Pick of the Litter,” a documentary look at people who raise and train guide dogs for the blind and disabled. Spoiler alert: Not all of the dogs “graduate” from the program.
Other highlights
- Nobody wants to invite raging controversy into the holiday mood. But the Pop Network clearly stands behind the assertion that the 1988 thriller “Die Hard” (5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Pop) is a Christmas movie.
- CBS has colorized two episodes to present the “I Love Lucy Christmas Special” (CBS, TV-G), featuring the Ricardos and Mertzes trimming a tree (7 p.m.) and a trip to Paris (7:30 p.m.).
- John Legend hosts the “Global Citizens Prize” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) from London’s Albert Hall, where performers include Chris Martin and H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Raphael Saadiq, Sting and Stormzy.
- An underemployed artist completes Cupid’s W4 form in the 2019 romance “The Christmas Temp” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- “Lidia Celebrates America” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) puts the accent on artisanal as chef Lidia Bastianich travels across the country to profile jam makers, meat curers and folks who make their own cider.
- A leaked video casts officers in a bad light on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A gangster (Anthony Quinn) falls for the hippies who kidnapped him in the 1967 comedy “The Happening” (3 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Best known for its theme song, a No. 1 hit for The Supremes, this was one of a string of horrible, tone-deaf Hollywood “hippie” movies.
Series notes
“Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Bad news from an old friend on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) ... Scheduled on “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” (CW, TV-14): Chris Hardwick (8 p.m.), Tinashe (8:30 p.m.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.