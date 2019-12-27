“The Faces of Family Separation” (9 p.m., CBS) follows those impacted by the zero-tolerance policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. In this co-production with CBS’s digital news platform CBSN, “Faces” correspondent Manuel Bojorquez was embedded with four families that fled the chaos of Central America’s drug violence only to find themselves detained and torn apart upon crossing the border. It also examines the lingering impact of long-term incarceration on children removed from their parents.
It’s interesting to note that “Faces” airs late on the last Saturday of the year, a rare hour of hard news on a network prime-time schedule that is not dedicated to kidnapped blond teenagers or new examinations of the Laci Peterson saga.
- An infertile couple thinks their prayers have been answered when a UFO crash-lands containing a bundle of joy in the 2019 shocker “Brightburn” (7 p.m., Starz). Only in this horror variation on the Superman origin myth, the mysterious child grows up to be anything but Clark Kent.
- A stalker shifts focus from a movie star to his new love interest in the 2019 shocker “Deadly Hollywood Obsession” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14). It’s so nice to see Lifetime get back to normal after a season of saccharine movies.
Other highlights
- New Austin City Limits Hall of Famers Buddy Guy, Shawn Colvin and Lyle Lovett get feted on “ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Special 2019” (7 p.m. or 10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings), hosted by Robert Earl Keen. Performers include Jackson Browne, Sarah Jarosz, Jimmie Vaughan, Shemekia Copeland, recent Brazos Nights headliner Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Willis Alan Ramsey and Edie Brickell, plus special guest Sean Penn.
- Stars re-enact episodes of classics from the 1970s on “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- Clemson and Ohio State meet in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN).
- A tour guide falls for a busy executive in the 2019 romance “Christmas in Rome” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Series notes
Kolcheck evades capture on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC) ... The lawsuit proceeds on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) .
A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
