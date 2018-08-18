Even the people behind “Sharknado” want the phenomenon to end. Why else call it “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” (7 p.m., Syfy, TV-14)? Few experiences are as review-proof and filled with stunt-casting spoilers as a “Sharknado” movie, so the less said about it the better.
Suffice it to say that this time, Fin (Ian Ziering) and his cohorts (Tara Reid, Cassandra Scerbo, Vivica A. Fox and Judah Friedlander) travel back in time to stop the first Sharknado in order to save the world. They throw all time-travel cliches and conundrums to the wind.
OK, if you change the past, you might change reality so that you never existed. But the world was wrecked at the end of “Sharknado 5,” so what’s the diff?
The film begins with rapid-fire references to “2001” and “Jurassic Park” before the time travelers disembark for other periods, turning history itself into an amusement park.
Look for plenty of blink-and-you-missed-them cameos before the franchise runs out of “Time.” Or does it?
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): war crimes in Syria; grandparents raising the children of their addicted offspring; an ecumenical concert.
- Live coverage of Women’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships (7 p.m., NBC).
- “The 2000s” (8 p.m., CNN) explores how the 1999 introduction of Napster disrupted the music industry.
- A family takes “off the grid” living to extremes on the eighth season premiere of “Alaskan Bush People” (8 p.m., Discovery).
- Alicia’s past won’t stay buried on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Camille opens herself up to one suspect as we discover more about a likely killer on the second-to-last episode of “Sharp Objects” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- A figure from the past appears in Princeton on the season finale of “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- “The History of Comedy” (9 p.m., CNN) looks at family-friendly fare.
- Harlee faces police brass on the series finale of “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Issa gets financial advice on “Insecure” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- ID returns to the familiar with “Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery” (9 p.m., TV-14).
Cult choice
A departing soldier (Robert Walker) falls for a stranger (Judy Garland) he meets in a train station under “The Clock” (9 a.m., TCM). Directed by Vincente Minnelli, who married Garland in 1945, the year of this film’s release. TCM devotes all of Sunday to Garland’s movies.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) ... Danish medicine on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Playing for charity on “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox, r, TV-PG), new friends (7:30 p.m.), a surprise party (8:30 p.m.).
Sebastian is questioned by the feds on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Bulls and bears on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Homeland Security helps solve a case on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Anthony Anderson hosts “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.