Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, Syfy brings us “Zombie Tidal Wave” (8 p.m., TV-14). Starring “Sharknado” star Ian Ziering, it’s part of a weekend festival of ridiculous movies sporting plenty of oceanic gore.
Syfy’s Saturday schedule includes “Dam Sharks!” (8 a.m., TV-14); “Atomic Shark” (9:56 a.m., TV-14); “Zombie Shark” (11:57 a.m., TV-14); “Megalodon” (1:58 p.m., TV-14); “Sharknado” (4 p.m., TV-14) and “Sharknado 2: The Second One” (6 p.m., TV-14). Not to be outdone, AMC airs “Jaws” (5:30 p.m., TV-14) and “Jaws 2” (8:30 p.m., TV-PG).
Ziering (“BH90210”) makes the absolute most of his limited acting skills in “Zombie Tidal Wave,” a film set at a posh beach resort in Thailand that is curiously short on Thai residents. But for the ocean (and tidal wave bearing vicious undead hordes) it could have been shot in New Hampshire!
“Zombie” packs a lot of bloodshed and mayhem, but lacks the cameo-a-second pop culture referencing of the “Sharknado” franchise. It’s closer to the cheap old Syfy movies that inspired “Sharknado” in the first place. Where have you gone “Mansquito”?
Other highlights
- Little League World Series action (7 p.m., ESPN2).
- Celebrities re-enact beloved sitcoms on the Jimmy Kimmel production “Live in Front of a Studio Audience, Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14). A special “All About ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” (8:30 p.m.) follows.
- Now disabled, Annie seems lost in the family mansion in the 2019 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A slick city real estate broker schemes to buy a family ranch only to fall for the farmer’s daughter in the 2019 distraction “A Summer Romance” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Former first lady Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda appear on a prime-time helping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Series notes
Terror threats on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS, r) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r).