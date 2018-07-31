“The Sinner” (9 p.m., USA, TV-MA) returns with a whole new mystery. Like last summer’s installment, we pretty much know who committed the crime. We just don’t really know why the killer did it. Or who he really is. Or for that matter, the true identity of his victims.
Not to give too much away, but a couple and their 11-year-old boy (Elisha Henig) are seen traveling to Niagara Falls when their car breaks down. The opening aerial shot of their woodsy isolation evokes “The Shining.” And, of course, when they check into a tiny, off-the-beaten-path motel, this “Sinner” has “Psycho” written all over it.
A double murder in the small upstate New York town of Keller is a bit more than rookie detective Heather Novack (Natalie Paul) can handle, so she calls on her father’s friend, police veteran Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). Ambrose is less than enchanted to return to Keller for reasons that are slow to emerge.
Keller is part of what used to be called “the burned-over district,” a section of central and western New York state that hosted religious and spiritualist sects and cults in the mid-19th century. Early Mormons, Shakers, free love cults and the popularizers of seances called the area home in the years around the Civil War. To Ambrose, the region remained a tad too hospitable to the fanatical.
Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo”) joins the cast as a figure with a strong connection to the young boy. She’s a haunting presence at the center of this mystery. Highly recommended.
- Freeform departs from formula to bring us a second season of “Alone, Together” (7 p.m., TV-14). Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky star as Benji and Esther, platonic friends overwhelmed by the beauty and affluence of Los Angeles. Neither are terribly gorgeous, and success evades them because they’re too paralyzed by self-doubt, or just too lazy, to pursue it.
Benji is a permanent crasher at his semi-celebrity brother Dean’s (Chris D’Elia) house, while Esther pretty much flounders and fails at every trendy new aspect of the “gig” economy. Tonight’s season opener involves bitcoin.
Created by its two stars, “Alone” rarely rises above self-delusion and deprecation. But it’s consistently sharp in its satire of Tinseltown wannabes. Dean’s character represents a fascinating glance at the neurosis of the newly rich. He’s the kind of guy who spends $8,000 on a toilet.
- TCM returns to its traditional August series “Summer Under the Stars,” dedicating every day of the month to one particular actor. Today’s offering features the films of Frank Sinatra.
Other highlights
- The top 13 compete on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A faded brownstone bistro is revived on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- Harvey handles the landlord on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- Klaus bets on Hope on the series finale of “The Originals” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Mara’s grief clouds her visions on “Reverie” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A new partnership targets John on “Yellowstone” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Nicolas Cage won a best actor Oscar for the self-evidently depressing 1995 drama “Leaving Las Vegas” (7:30 p.m., Showcase).
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Divisional rivals compete on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “The Goldbergs” (ABC, r), lyrics go underappreciated (7 p.m., TV-PG), coaching a coach (7:30 p.m., TV-14) ... The past is prologue on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Kevin Hart hosts “TKO: Total Knockout” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Jay gets romantic on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)
