What’s the difference between television and “the movies”? The recent nomination of Netflix’s “Roma” for a Best Picture Oscar worried some, most notably director Steven Spielberg, who argued that it should have been considered a TV production, not a movie. And a few weeks back he was a keynote speaker at the release of Apple’s vaguely defined TV venture, aimed at countering Netflix.
I may be old school, but I found “Roma” far more cinematic than many of its Best Picture peers. But that’s because I prefer my “cinema” uncluttered by digital bells and whistles.
Fans of pure cinema should not miss the eight-part nature documentary “Our Planet,” streaming today on Netflix. Like many films in its genre, it offers awe-inspiring photography and wondrous shots of nature at its most dynamic. We’ve heard about melting glaciers. Now you can see one collapse for yourself. Moreover, you can hear it.
Like an epic film, “Our Planet” uses sound to great effect. Add a soaring musical score and you’ve got everything cinema has to offer except digital trickery. A life-and-death chase scene featuring wildebeests and wild dogs has everything John Ford Westerns used to offer, except, perhaps, John Wayne.
There’s also narration by David Attenborough, arguably the most respected name in the nature documentary field.
As its title implies, “Our Planet” puts great emphasis on the interconnectivity of life on Earth. Those cute penguins we see in the second installment, “Frozen Worlds,” are only there because of the existence of certain ocean currents. And their breeding ground depends on a certain mix of exposed rock and glacial terrain. Add a few degrees to the Earth’s temperature and the forces behind these primal routines go haywire.
“Our Planet” is a gorgeous series. It’s also a worrisome one, an immersion into a natural Eden with one eye always focused on a ticking time bomb.
- As if to underscore the power and popularity of nature documentaries, Discovery just announced a deal with the BBC to acquire hundreds of hours of nature series (“Blue Planet,” etc.) for a jointly owned subscription streaming service to be launched at a later date.
Discovery has come a long way since producing sweeps specials about “real” mermaids.
- While some mourn and even protest the departure of their favorite series, sometimes you have to appreciate that they existed at all and had a chance to run more than one season. Or a single episode.
That’s my feelings about the series finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG), a show that was too wildly inventive, strange and dark to survive. I’m hardly the audience for the show, but every time I watched it, I was slightly amazed.
A musical special “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!” (8 p.m., TV-14) follows.
- Returning series include “The Tick” on Amazon Prime, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” on Netflix and HBO’s topical comedy series “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
- Based on musings by Bruce Lee, “Warrior” (9 p.m., Cinemax, TV-MA) follows a Chinese immigrant who uses martial arts to make a statement in 1878 San Francisco. Every character acts as if they learned a profane brand of English by watching Quentin Tarantino movies.
Other highlights
- A race against time on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Tangled fishing lines on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
- Jennifer Coolidge guest-stars on “The Cool Kids” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A takeover artist targets crime syndicates on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- This American life on “Proven Innocent” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “Great Performances at the Met” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) presents “La Traviata.”
- Unfit for duty on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
A Soviet agent (Greta Garbo, in her first comedy) is beguiled by a charming count (Melvyn Douglas) in the 1939 comedy “Ninotchka” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G), directed by Ernst Lubitsch.
Series notes
Bring out the Helman on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Stranded abroad on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... J.J. finds inspiration on “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).