“Schitt’s Creek” (7 p.m., Pop, TV-14) bows out, followed by an hourlong special, “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell” (7:30 p.m., TV-14), offering behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the hit Canadian series. An episode of the Netflix-developed series “One Day at a Time” (8:30 p.m., TV-14) follows.
This is a week for rather long goodbyes. “Modern Family” concludes the following night. But not before an hourlong retrospective.
- Blending science and family stories, very recent history and a look at possible breakthroughs, “The Gene: An Intimate History” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14) unfolds over four thoughtful hours.
Produced by Ken Burns, “Intimate” recalls that the mapping of the human genome began a scant 20 years ago. Already, genetic science offers the possibility of curing or preventing many diseases. With this promise comes the very real possibility of experts editing gene sequences to accentuate “desirable” outcomes at the expense of others with little thought for repercussions. Scientists in China have already “created” genetically “edited” baby twins, much to the horror of those who feel that such “designer” children could be born with major problems or pass on unforseen maladies to future generations.
Based on a book of the same name by Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee.
- As it does so well and so often, “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) looks at an underreported story with far greater consequences than its coverage would suggest.
With much of the media’s attention directed at China’s role in the spread and/or containment of the coronavirus, “Frontline” offers a hidden-camera report of camps in the remote Xinjiang region, where the country’s Muslim population has been subjected to mass imprisionment in re-education camps monitored by the most sophisticated surveillance methods the 21st century has produced. It’s the Chinese Communist state’s distrust of religion, blended with aspects of “1984.”
- While it’s not as shameless a crossover as the gang from “The Rookie” crashing into the set of “American Idol,” the Discovery Channel favorite “Deadliest Catch” (8 p.m) returns to the crab-catching business with a little help from “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe, who phones in for some behind-the-scenes interviews.
- Tracy Morgan returns in “The Last O.G.” (9:30 p.m., TBS, TV-MA). For the uninitiated, he plays a criminal released on good behavior from prison after 15 years, only to find the mean streets of his old neighborhood gentrified beyond recognition.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include “Slings & Arrows: The Complete Collection.” Set in a Shakespearean acting troupe haunted by one of its founders, the Canadian production has a cult following, particularly among actors. The New Yorker called it “the single best TV show about theater ever made.”
Other highlights
Derek’s condition changes drastically on the third-season finale of “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.