Offensive player of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
Defensive player of the year: Baylor DL James Lynch
Coach of the year: Matt Rhule, Baylor
Offensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
Defensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes
Offensive freshman of the year: Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders
Defensive freshman of the year: TCU DB Ar’Darius Washington
Offense
First Team
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma 6-2 218 Sr Heisman Trophy finalist
RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State 6-1 207 So Leads nation with 1,936 yards rushing
RB Pooka Williams Kansas 5-10 170 So 1,061 yards rushing
T Julian Good-Jones Iowa State 6-5 308 Sr NFL OL prospect
G Marcus Keyes Oklahoma State 6-3 309 Sr Powerful interior lineman
C Creed Humphrey Oklahoma 6-5 315 So Anchored strong OU line
G Sam Tecklenburg Baylor 6-4 310 Sr Versatile O-lineman
T Hakeem Adeniji Kansas 6-5 300 Sr NFL OL prospect
TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State 6-6 252 So Key to ISU offense
WR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 189 Jr Biletnikoff Award finalist
WR Devin Duvernay Texas 5-11 210 Sr Big 12-high 103 catches
AP Joshua Youngblood Kansas State 5-10 180 Fr 3 kickoffs for TDs
K Gabe Brkic Oklahoma 6-2 196 Fr Perfect on 17 FGs
Defense
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
DE James Lynch Baylor 6-4 290 Jr School-record 12½ sacks
DT Bravvion Roy Baylor 6-1 330 Sr Major force for BU defense
DT Darius Stills West Virginia 6-1 292 Jr Seven sacks tied brother
DE Wyatt Hubert Kansas State 6-3 258 So 12½ tackles for loss
LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma 6-2 234 Jr 16 tackles for loss
LB Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech 6-1 245 Sr 108 tackles, 20 TFL
LB Terrel Bernard Baylor 6-1 222 So 107 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries
CB Jeff Gladney TCU 6-0 183 Sr 15 passes defended
CB Keith Washington West Virginia 6-1 180 Sr 12 passes defended
S Grayland Arnold Baylor 5-10 190 Jr 6 interceptions led BU
S Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State 6-0 210 So Big 12-high 18 passes defended
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech 6-4 185 Fr Big 12-high 45-yard punting avg.
Second Team
Offense
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
QB Brock Purdy Iowa State 6-1 210 So League-high 3,760 yards passing
RB Breece Hall Iowa State 6-1 205 Fr 842 yards rushing
RB Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma 5-11 2016 So 976 yards rushing, 6.7 ypc
T Colton McKivitz West Virginia 6-7 312 Sr Towering tackle
G Xavier Newman Baylor 6-2 307 Jr Veteran O-lineman
C Zach Shackelford Texas 6-4 305 Sr Returning all-Big 12
G Marquis Hayes Oklahoma 6-5 330 So Promising young lineman
T Adrian Ealy Oklahoma 6-6 328 So Key cog on O-line
TE Pro Wells TCU 6-4 257 So Catching, blocking force
WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Jr 53 catches in 9 games
WR Denzel Mims Baylor 6-3 215 Sr 61 catches, 11 TDs
AP Jalen Reagor TCU 5-11 195 Jr 2 punt return TDs
K Jonathan Song TCU 5-10 175 Sr Hit 23 of 24 FGs
Defense
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable
DE Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma 6-3 251 So Six sacks lead OU
DT Jalen Redmond Oklahoma 6-3 266 Fr 9.5 tackles for loss
DT Dante Stills West Virginia 6-3 295 So Brother first-team all-Big 12
DE James Lockhart Baylor 6-2 255 Sr Third piece of dominating D-line
LB Garret Wallow TCU 6-2 212 Jr Big 12-high 125 tackles
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Oklahoma State 6-1 225 Jr 14.5 tackles for loss
LB Jordan Williams Baylor 6-0 223 Sr Big play maker
CB Jameson Houston Baylor 5-11 200 Sr Lockdown corner for stingy defense
CB Tre Brown Oklahoma 5-10 181 Jr 12 passes defended
S Douglas Coleman Texas Tech 6-1 195 Sr League-best 8 interceptions
S Ar’Darius Washington TCU 5-8 175 Fr 5 picks as freshman
P Devin Anctil Kansas State 6-1 234 Sr 45-yard punting average
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.