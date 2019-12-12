Offensive player of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Defensive player of the year: Baylor DL James Lynch

Coach of the year: Matt Rhule, Baylor

Offensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Defensive newcomer of the year: Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes

Offensive freshman of the year: Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

Defensive freshman of the year: TCU DB Ar’Darius Washington

Offense

First Team

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable

QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma 6-2 218 Sr Heisman Trophy finalist

RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State 6-1 207 So Leads nation with 1,936 yards rushing

RB Pooka Williams Kansas 5-10 170 So 1,061 yards rushing

T Julian Good-Jones Iowa State 6-5 308 Sr NFL OL prospect

G Marcus Keyes Oklahoma State 6-3 309 Sr Powerful interior lineman

C Creed Humphrey Oklahoma 6-5 315 So Anchored strong OU line

G Sam Tecklenburg Baylor 6-4 310 Sr Versatile O-lineman

T Hakeem Adeniji Kansas 6-5 300 Sr NFL OL prospect

TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State 6-6 252 So Key to ISU offense

WR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 189 Jr Biletnikoff Award finalist

WR Devin Duvernay Texas 5-11 210 Sr Big 12-high 103 catches

AP Joshua Youngblood Kansas State 5-10 180 Fr 3 kickoffs for TDs

K Gabe Brkic Oklahoma 6-2 196 Fr Perfect on 17 FGs

Defense

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable

DE James Lynch Baylor 6-4 290 Jr School-record 12½ sacks

DT Bravvion Roy Baylor 6-1 330 Sr Major force for BU defense

DT Darius Stills West Virginia 6-1 292 Jr Seven sacks tied brother

DE Wyatt Hubert Kansas State 6-3 258 So 12½ tackles for loss

LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma 6-2 234 Jr 16 tackles for loss

LB Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech 6-1 245 Sr 108 tackles, 20 TFL

LB Terrel Bernard Baylor 6-1 222 So 107 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries

CB Jeff Gladney TCU 6-0 183 Sr 15 passes defended

CB Keith Washington West Virginia 6-1 180 Sr 12 passes defended

S Grayland Arnold Baylor 5-10 190 Jr 6 interceptions led BU

S Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State 6-0 210 So Big 12-high 18 passes defended

P Austin McNamara Texas Tech 6-4 185 Fr Big 12-high 45-yard punting avg.

Second Team

Offense

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable

QB Brock Purdy Iowa State 6-1 210 So League-high 3,760 yards passing

RB Breece Hall Iowa State 6-1 205 Fr 842 yards rushing

RB Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma 5-11 2016 So 976 yards rushing, 6.7 ypc

T Colton McKivitz West Virginia 6-7 312 Sr Towering tackle

G Xavier Newman Baylor 6-2 307 Jr Veteran O-lineman

C Zach Shackelford Texas 6-4 305 Sr Returning all-Big 12

G Marquis Hayes Oklahoma 6-5 330 So Promising young lineman

T Adrian Ealy Oklahoma 6-6 328 So Key cog on O-line

TE Pro Wells TCU 6-4 257 So Catching, blocking force

WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Jr 53 catches in 9 games

WR Denzel Mims Baylor 6-3 215 Sr 61 catches, 11 TDs

AP Jalen Reagor TCU 5-11 195 Jr 2 punt return TDs

K Jonathan Song TCU 5-10 175 Sr Hit 23 of 24 FGs

Defense

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Notable

DE Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma 6-3 251 So Six sacks lead OU

DT Jalen Redmond Oklahoma 6-3 266 Fr 9.5 tackles for loss

DT Dante Stills West Virginia 6-3 295 So Brother first-team all-Big 12

DE James Lockhart Baylor 6-2 255 Sr Third piece of dominating D-line

LB Garret Wallow TCU 6-2 212 Jr Big 12-high 125 tackles

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Oklahoma State 6-1 225 Jr 14.5 tackles for loss

LB Jordan Williams Baylor 6-0 223 Sr Big play maker

CB Jameson Houston Baylor 5-11 200 Sr Lockdown corner for stingy defense

CB Tre Brown Oklahoma 5-10 181 Jr 12 passes defended

S Douglas Coleman Texas Tech 6-1 195 Sr League-best 8 interceptions

S Ar’Darius Washington TCU 5-8 175 Fr 5 picks as freshman

P Devin Anctil Kansas State 6-1 234 Sr 45-yard punting average

