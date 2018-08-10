LONGVIEW — A three-day educational tour of working cattle operations and Texas A&M AgriLife facilities across East and Central Texas is set for Sept. 12-14.
The 2018 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Beef Tour will provide attendees behind-the-scenes insights to some of the most successful beef cattle ranches in the state as well as scientific facilities where Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists work to improve herd production and reduce producer costs.
The event is co-sponsored by the District 5 Texas County Agricultural Agents Association.
The tour cost is $200 per person. A $100 non-refundable per-person deposit is due by Aug. 22. Full payment must be made by Sept. 12.
The cost includes travel by charter bus and two nights stay at hotels in Fort Worth and Waco, which may require rooming with another party on tour. For more detailed information and registration form, go to https://bit.ly/2KFQ7Tp.
Tour stops will include:
- Santa Rosa Ranch — Crockett.
- Stalwart Ranch — Crockett.
- Nix Farms — Tolar.
- Texas A&M McGregor Research Center — McGregor.
- Emmons Ranch — Fairfield.
- Fort Worth Stock Yards — Fort Worth.
- Superior Livestock Auction — Fort Worth.
- Livestock Nutrition Center — Saginaw.
Lunch will be provided on Sept. 13.
Tour attendees will dine close to hotels each night. Participants will be responsible for their own meals. Breakfasts will be compliments of the hotels.
Make deposits and payment checks to D5-TCAAA and mail to the AgriLife Extension office in Gregg County, 405 E. Marshall Ave. Suite 101 Attn: Randy Reeves, AgriLife Extension agent, Gregg County.
“Producers participating will not only see registered operations, but will see commercial cattle as well,” said Reeves. “Marketing options, nutritional components and some of the latest beef cattle research topics will also be on the tour.”
For more information, contact Reeves at 903-236-8429 or randy.reeves@ag.tamu.edu .