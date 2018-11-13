Leave it to “Nova” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) to turn the year’s most emotional news story into a science lesson. Earlier this summer, the world’s media were transfixed on a soccer team of 12 young boys stranded in an underwater cave in Thailand. The remote nature of their position, their dwindling oxygen supply and the daunting challenges against any rescue attempt made this the perfect story, the kind of “child in the well” news item that has been riveting audiences since the radio era.
“Nova” interviews scientists who explored a variety of options, from drilling into the cave to elaborate draining schemes, before settling on cave-diving with the frightened students through terrifying, flooded passages.
While the ultimate rescue proved to be one of the feel-good stories of the year, the atmosphere was tainted by the behavior of Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur whose offer of a high-tech rescue mission was spurned. He went on to insult one of the rescue divers, which resulted in litigation. Musk’s descent into erratic public outbursts and peculiar behavior can probably be dated to his association with this remarkable story.
- Folks with sketchy pasts are stranded in a brave new world only to discover that (at least) one among them is very different than meets the eye. If that sounds like ABC’s epic head-scratcher “Lost,” it’s entirely intentional. Produced by the folks behind that series as well as “The Crown,” the new sci-fi fantasy “Origin” begins streaming today on the subscription service YouTube Premium.
Set in a sleek vision of a tech-heavy future, “Origin” follows passengers of a spacecraft bound for an Earth-like planet where they’ve all been promised a fresh start. Only their interplanetary voyage goes awry, and they find themselves on a strange planet entirely dependent on each other for survival.
- Are squirrels cute or a pest? A fluffy and frolicsome backyard visitor or a rodent invader bent on gobbling up your bird seed? “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G) presents “A Squirrel’s Guide to Success,” a survey of the world’s many varieties of squirrel. It also follows a tiny baby red squirrel that was separated from its family when their tree was cut down. A Scottish researcher raised the “wee one,” known as Billy, from its hairless infancy to full maturity.
Red squirrels have become far harder to find, eclipsed by their common gray cousins. Most of the world’s red squirrels can be found in Scotland. That’s why some are so keen to see Billy survive and thrive.
