Who speaks for nature? Animals can’t put things into words, so we’ve come to tell stories about them, endowing them with human traits and cultural characteristics. Over the years, such tales as Tarzan among the apes and “The Jungle Book” reveal more about human storytellers than the creatures they celebrate.
The new six-part series “Serengeti” (6:59 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) invites viewers to spend time in the untouched plains of Tanzania, where creatures endure cycles of rain and abundance, drought and famine.
Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”) and filled with soaring music, “Serengeti” is closer to the epic nature of “The Lion King” than the nature films of David Attenborough. While the latter, rather matter-of-factly describes the wonders and cruelty of nature, “Serengeti” creates characters and invites us to grow emotionally invested in their narrative.
We meet Kali, a lioness who broke a taboo. She sired cubs outside the ranks of her protective pride. And when she tried to return, she was violently exiled, losing the protection of their collaborative force. Can she and her young ones survive?
When we first meet Tembo, a young male elephant, he’s a bit of a crazy, mixed-up kid, not yet an adult and a bit jealous of the attention received by his baby brother. Will Tembo “man up”?
Bakari the Baboon carries a torch for a female who has been chosen by their leader. How can he show his affection without upsetting the social order?
The hardest part about “rooting” for any of these beasts is the conflict in their motivation. And I’m not talking about acting theory here. Kali and her cubs see zebra as a meal and their murder as a means to survival. But we soon encounter other anthropomorphized zebra with needs and “dreams” of their own. Throw some hyena in the mix and you’ve got a regular menagerie of competing interests.
I’m not saying this isn’t entertaining and involving in its own way. “Meerkat Manor” fans should pounce (so to speak) on “Serengeti.” That Animal Planet series turned rival rodent packs into a “Sopranos”-like tale of violence, revenge, rivalry and loyalty.
And as any “Meerkat” fan surely remembers, it’s hard to give your heart away to an anthropomorphized creature when you know it’s sure to be broken. It’s a jungle out there!
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): The secret life of mobster Whitey Bulger and his girlfriend; digging for gold in the deepest mines on Earth; the factory of the future.
- Country music’s biggest names gather at the CMA Fest (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Street art can be murder on “Instinct” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- “The Movies” (8 p.m., CNN) recalls the films of the 1960s.
- Will’s background surprises Geordie on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- The comic book series “Preacher” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) enters its fourth season
- .
Cult choice
A precocious teen (Shirley Temple) upstages her older sister (Myrna Loy) and flirts with a local artist (Cary Grant) in the 1947 comedy “The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer” (5 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-G). The film’s Oscar-winning screenplay was written by Sidney Sheldon, who would create TV’s “I Dream of Jeannie” and “Hart to Hart,” before writing torrid best-sellers like “The Other Side of Midnight” in the 1970s
.
