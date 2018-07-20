DEAR READERS: On a sizzling summer’s day, reach down and touch the asphalt for 10 seconds. It’s hot, right? Now imagine your dog’s foot pads walking on the hot pavement. Not comfortable, and possibly even dangerous! The pads of a dog’s feet can burn easily; they aren’t protected, like our feet are, with shoes and socks.
You want to be outside on gorgeous days with your furry and funny friend — what are good preventive measures to take? Here are some hints:
- Walk on the grass instead of the pavement.
- Exercise and play outside in the early morning or late evening.
- Try booties for the dog; there may be a comfort adjustment period.
- Wetting the dog’s feet before walking on the pavement is a NO — this can soften the pad and make it break open more easily on the hot ground.
- If the dog’s feet get burned, a trip to the veterinarian is warranted.
- Slip a sock over a burned foot, and don’t allow the dog to chew or lick the area.
Fun in the sun can be had outside — but on the grass, and not the asphalt! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My favorite column in the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald is “Hints from Heloise.” I use a lot of eyedrops, and I discovered how to get an additional seven or more days from a bottle.
When no drops are coming out, I turn the bottle on its side. I keep it in that exact same position while unscrewing the cap and until tilting it to administer the drops. Wish I’d discovered this years ago. — Wendy L., Omaha, Nebraska
DEAR HELOISE: Our cat has urinated on a large wall-to-wall carpet. We have tried to remove the smell unsuccessfully, including using sprays, baking soda and professional cleaning. Do you have any idea how we can remove the smell, short of removing the carpet? — Joan O., via email
Hi, Joan!
Let’s give an enzyme cleaner a go! Enzyme cleaners contain proteins that actually consume the bacteria in the urine, and can remove or greatly reduce the odor.
Look for enzyme cleaners at a specialty pet store. — Heloise
