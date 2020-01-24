LSU defensive analyst Dennis Johnson will join Baylor as a defensive line coach, according to reports.
Johnson served as linebackers coach at LSU in 2016-17 before moving to defensive line coach in 2018. The former LSU player became a defensive analyst at LSU last season following an injury. He previously served as a defensive assistant at Northwestern State in 2012-13.
Additionally, former LSU and Texas A&M staff member Austin Thomas is expected to join new head coach Dave Aranda in an off-the-field role.
