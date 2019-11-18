The parents of two young boys in West were arrested Saturday after the brothers were found in a state of neglect with heroin, morphine and methamphetamine in their systems, arrest warrant affidavits state.
West police arrested Khelsey L. Leslie, 25, and Paul T. Thompson, 24, on Saturday after a joint investigation with Child Protective Services. They face charges of endangering a child and injury to a child.
The affidavit states that a friend of the couple took the boys, ages 2 and 6, to the West Police Department on Oct. 28. Police found “several physical injuries on one of the juveniles and contacted Child Protective Services for an immediate investigation,” the affidavit states.
The couple had asked the friend, who lived in Limestone County, to take them to a rehabilitation center in Waco, saying they were addicted to heroin and wanted to get help.
On the way to the couple’s home, she found the 2-year-old boy in the middle of the street alone, the affidavit states. She picked up the boy and took him to the couple’s home, where Leslie and the 6-year-old boy were outside.
Leslie then asked the friend to take her and Thompson to an apartment in Hewitt and take care of the children until the couple returned.
The friend took the children to her Limestone County home and bathed them. The affidavit states both boys had dried feces on them, making it difficult to remove their diapers.
“(The woman) stated the bath water was black when (they were bathed) due to the amount of dirt that was on both juveniles,” the affidavit states. “(The woman) stated while she was giving the baths, the defendants were calling and texting repeatedly asking for her to return to Hewitt to pick (the couple) up and bring them back to West. (She) stated that she refused to do as asked.”
Instead, the friend took the boys to the West Police Department.
Police contacted both Leslie and Thompson and asked them to come to the station, the affidavit states. At the station, Leslie told CPS officials that heroin was her “drug of choice,” but she smoked methamphetamine two days ago, police stated.
West Police Chief Darryl Barton said both children were immediately removed from their parents’ custody. They remained in a safe location Monday, he said.
CPS officials went to check on the residence and found syringes, urine and human and animal feces throughout the home, the affidavit states. Roaches and maggots were inside the refrigerator, CPS officials reported.
Both children underwent drug testing in late October. On Nov. 5, CPS received the results stating both children tested positive for heroin, morphine and methamphetamine, the affidavit states.
Both Leslie and Thompson were arrested on a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. Both parents remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday, each with bonds listed at $23,000, plus an extra $1,000 for Leslie on an unrelated outstanding warrant.
Fatal shooting
A Falls County man injured in a deadly gun battle Sunday afternoon with his neighbor was released from the hospital Monday after treatment for his wounds.
Tim Haigood, 55, was said to be at home resting Monday evening after he was wounded in the upper body during a gunfight with his neighbor, 59-year-old Roger Ross, on a rural roadway in the Blue Ridge community of southeast Falls County. Ross died of multiple gunshots in the lower part of his body, authorities said Sunday.
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said the Texas Rangers have joined the investigation into the shooting, which remains ongoing. Officials are trying to sort out conflicting accounts from Haigood and Ross’ wife, who ran when the shooting started and called for help.
Ross and Haigood reportedly have been in multiple squabbles over the years, but it remains unclear what precipitated Sunday’s incident, prompting both men to brandish firearms and fire multiple shots at each other.
Deputies reported both men were riding ATVs on County Road 247 when they got into an argument. Scaman said both men pulled out firearms and started shooting at each other in the middle of the road. Ross’ wife was riding with her husband when the confrontation began, Scaman said.
Ross, a successful businessman who owned RV and mobile home parks, convenience stores and more, reportedly fired a high-caliber pistol, while Haigood shot Ross multiple times with a high-powered rifle, the sheriff said.
