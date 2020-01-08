McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb technicians disposed of a grenade found in a Speegleville field by blowing it up Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Authorities responded about 3:30 p.m. to the field off San Ann Road when a caller reported finding a partially buried, rusted grenade. The bomb squad determined the grenade contained black powder and had been tampered with before it was left in the field, McNamara said.
“The grenade was rusted and looked like it had been drilled into and then resealed,” he said.
Deputies took the grenade and used a plastic explosive to dispose of the device, McNamara said.
Mart school threat
Mart residents may notice an increased police presence around Mart High School as officials investigate a threat made against students Tuesday night, Superintendent Betsy Burnett said.
School administrators became aware late Tuesday night of a threat a student made on Snapchat, Burnett said. Administrators notified police immediately and sent a notice to students' families Wednesday.
A student was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat Wednesday night, but the student's name was not immediately available.
"Upon learning of the threat, we immediately followed our school safety protocols and contacted local authorities," Burnett wrote in the notice to families. "Local authorities are continuing to investigate and the identified student will face student discipline measures."
The district passed a policy in 2018 that allows it to designate board members or employees who can carry a concealed firearm at school and related events.
"We have asked our families to discuss the day’s events with their child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue," Burnett said.
