A 63-year-old man died after the semi he was driving rolled over Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 south of Waco, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Thomas Schultz, of the Dallas-area city of Hutchins, was driving south in a Freightliner truck and left the roadway at about 4:20 a.m. near mile-marker 328, Howard said. The truck rolled just south of the Sun Valley Boulevard overpass as Schultz tried to return the truck to the roadway, he said.
The truck caught fire, engulfing the cab, Howard said. Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.
The interstate remained closed for several hours after the crash.
Aggravated assault
A Lorena man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was accused of threatening to shoot a woman he was living with, an arrest affidavit states.
Russell Scott Emmons, 47, was arrested after authorities were called to his home in the 800 block of Southern View, outside Lorena, where he and a woman had gotten into a fight. The affidavit states the woman and Emmons had been living together for the previous two weeks.
The woman told McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and Emmons began arguing while she began packing some of her belongings, the affidavit states. After she exited a bathroom, the woman said Emmons was sitting on a bed with a revolver while his 10-year-old grandchild was inside the bedroom.
“(The woman) told him to put the gun away so that the 10-year-old did not find him in this way,” the affidavit states.
The two then began arguing about a laundry basket when Emmons allegedly pulled out the handgun and threatened to shoot the woman and himself, the affidavit states. Emmons allegedly opened the door to the outside and fired three shots into the ground.
“(The woman) told me that when Russell pointed the handgun at her, she feared for her life,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit. “(She) stated that she then called 911.”
Emmons first denied firing a weapon, but then he admitted to the confrontation, the affidavit states. He told officers he only wanted the woman to leave, but that his handgun had been inside the home during the fight.
“After interviewing Russell, I located what appeared to be a bullet hole in a water hose in the ground,” the deputy stated. “Assisting deputies and myself located several other handguns, including long guns and a small .22 caliber revolver handgun. I located a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver handgun lying on the couch next to the bed.”
Officers arrested Emmons on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into McLennan County Jail and later released on $35,000 bond.
Aggravated assault
Bellmead police Monday evening arrested a woman accused of throwing a tool at her boyfriend and hitting him in the elbow.
Andrea Nicole Boyce, 29, of Waco, was arrested at about 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Travis Street and charged with a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Her boyfriend, 52, told police she threw a hammer at him and struck him the the right elbow, causing a laceration, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Boyce said she threw a small crowbar, not a hammer, Kinsey said.
Kinsey said no tools were found at the home.
Boyce remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $25,000.
Chief retires
Valley Mills Police Chief Bob Summers announced his retirement plans at a special city council meeting Monday, after four years on the job.
Summers, 58, handed in his resignation after a closed session during a meeting that was called specifically to discuss and evaluate Summers and his department. He said he will retire Sept. 12.
“I am happy with the work I’ve done thus far and I look forward to looking at other options,” Summers said Tuesday afternoon.
When hired as police chief in April 2015, Summers and a part-time officer were the only police for the town of about 1,200 straddling the Bosque-McLennan County line. He said the department has grown to four full-time officers, including a newly hired school resource officer who starts work with Valley Mills Independent School District next month.
Before coming to Valley Mills, he served as police chief in the West Texas town of Rule from April 2014 to April 2015. Before that he served as a patrol deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office from 2002 to 2012 and worked in the cities of Hewitt and Mart.
Valley Mills Mayor Jerry Wittmer said he appreciates Summers’ work and wishes him the best in the future.
“He has done some real good things for the department, he sure did,” Wittmer said. “We’ve made a lot of progress and you hate to see anybody go, but we don’t really get a choice.”
Wittmer said the city will plan to start advertising for a new police chief within the next week.