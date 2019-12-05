With the end of the semester looming, University of Texas at Austin administrators continue to face a burgeoning student protest movement over the return to the classroom of professors punished for sexual misconduct policy violations.
In the last few months, students have stormed a class, staged sit-ins outside administrators’ offices, circulated a petition and issued a list of demands including public notices naming all professors found to have committed misconduct.
“We don’t know who we’re in a classroom with,” said one protest organizer, senior Alyssa Ashcraft. “That’s the concerning part to students.”
Another sit-in is planned for Friday. Two days ago, UT President Greg Fenves and Executive Vice President and Provost Maurie McInnis agreed to attend a public forum with students next semester, and administrators have met with student organizers several times since the sit-ins began.
Two names in UT’s spring 2020 course catalog spurred the protests: Associate Professor Coleman Hutchison and Professor Sahotra Sarkar, whose misconduct cases were reported in the media, are scheduled to teach undergraduates.
Sarkar was suspended for a semester in 2017 after students complained he asked them to pose for nude photos and swim with him at a nude beach and led uncomfortable conversations that were “sexual in nature,” according to UT documents.
Hutchison made “inappropriate remarks” to graduate students and entered into a consensual relationship with one, according to media reports and a summary of a UT investigation. He was banned from supervising graduate students on his own for two years, and his undergraduate courses were canceled for one semester. Hutchison returned to the classroom this fall; Sarkar returned in 2017.
Neither Hutchison nor Sarkar responded to requests for comment. Sarkar has disputed the allegations against him, and said he complied with suggested changes in his conduct.
But UT students said it was an unpleasant surprise to learn of the professors’ misconduct history from friends or social media.
Amanda Brown, who took one of Sarkar’s classes, said she learned of his policy violation on Twitter. “You never think that’s going to happen to you,” she said.
Candace Kosted, also heard of Sarkar’s case on Twitter and said it prompted her to drop a research project she had been working on with him.
A teaching assistant has been offering a separate session for students enrolled in Sarkar’s course, but Kosted said it feels like the university is “accommodating him more than anything by allowing him to keep this job.”
UT has hired a law firm to review its policies and formed a working group with students and employees. But protesters say outside experts do nothing to address immediate concerns.
Some would like to see the professors fired or barred from teaching. Others seek more training about sexual misconduct, and requiring the university to publicize information about misconduct histories and explain why some are deemed eligible to continue teaching.
In response to open records requests, UT-Austin already releases the names of faculty and employees who violate campus misconduct policies and posts sexual misconduct statistics online.
