After 15 years on the job, Texas’ commissioner for higher education, Raymund Paredes, announced Thursday that he will leave his post effective Aug. 31.
He made the announcement at the start of a quarterly meeting of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, an agency he heads that oversees the state’s strategic plan for higher education, administers financial aid programs and acts as a repository of colleges’ and universities’ data.
“I’m resigning, I’m stepping down, I’m not retiring, I hope to remain active in higher education” in the state, Paredes said. His departure at the end of August will allow him to “make it through the session and do some of the follow up work that we always have to do.”
“I think it’s time for new blood, I think it’s time for new perspectives and I’ve enjoyed this position enormously,” Paredes said.
He described his reason for departure as a “feeling it’s time to go,” saying he told a colleague “you know it’s getting close to the end when you talk to members of the Legislature and they all know the punch lines to your jokes.”
Paredes has served as commissioner since 2004. Prior to that, he was a professor and administrator in the University of California system and worked at the Rockefeller Foundation and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
During his tenure as commissioner, the coordinating board “reinvented developmental education across the state,” introduced outcomes-based funding at the state’s community and technical colleges, and launched an affordable baccalaureate program at more than 10 institutions, according to a release from the agency.
In a statement, Stuart Stedman, the chair of the coordinating board, said Paredes had been a “driving force” and the “chief motivator” driving progress toward the state’s previous and current strategic plans for higher education. Stedman will lead the search for a new commissioner.
Shortly after Paredes announced his decision Thursday, a board member asked him if anything would change his mind.
“In a word: No,” Paredes said. He later added, “A part of this job is to know when you’ve come close to the end of your usefulness and peak effectiveness and I think I’m getting there very quickly.”