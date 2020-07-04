The annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course set for Aug. 3-5 has extended the early registration deadline to July 15, so there’s still time to register for the education-packed event featuring live demonstrations.
While the three-day event will be online this year due to COVID-19, the live demonstrations will continue, offering ranchers who need basic beef production information can see how things are done up close, said Jason Cleere, conference coordinator and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service beef cattle specialist.
Cost will be $99 before July 15, then $129 until the conference, and $149 after the conference is over. Registration is open now, as well as the opportunity to join the mailing list for continual updates.
The short course is the largest beef cattle educational event in the country and typically attracts more than 2,000 beef cattle producers from Texas, the rest of the U.S. and abroad, Cleere said. It is hosted by AgriLife Extension and the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University.
The event offers more than 20 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies and hot topics, along with a virtual trade show and live cattle demonstrations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.