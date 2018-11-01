Baylor University officials seem upbeat about the Big 12 Conference’s formal blessing of their success in implementing reforms to not only discourage the sexual assault of students but correct administrative indifference regarding assault victims’ welfare. However, the fact the Big 12 slapped Baylor with a $2 million penalty for “reputational damage to the conference and its members” signifies a big change in conference policy, one sliding with uncertainty into the domain of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Question: Is the Big 12 Conference prepared to pursue this role with consistency, fairness and rigid oversight?
It’s a fair question, given erratic behavior of the Big 12. When one considers, for instance, its reluctance to expand beyond 10 members because it might threaten financial slices from lucrative TV contracts — long-term survival of a robust, well-stocked athletic conference be damned — one can’t help wondering if the Big 12 is up for any authoritative and rigorous oversight role. And if the Big 12 is undertaking such a role, where does its oversight end and the NCAA’s begin? Questions, questions.
True, Baylor represented a sizable target for the Big 12 amid uproar so significant that it resulted in the downfall of a number of top administrators, including popular head football coach Art Briles. And while the evidence indicates many colleges and universities face significant problems involving the handling of sexual assaults, Baylor made a convenient foil for outraged news media and governing institutions because of its Christian mission and orientation.
Indeed, Baylor’s status as a private school in the Big 12 may well explain why its struggle to regain respectability after the scandal exploded on the national scene in 2015 has been so tortuous. Unlike public universities where disclosure is part of the equation, private universities can unwittingly prolong disaster and controversy by hiding relevant information from alumni, donors, parents and the public, even when transparency is the obviously prudent course.
Yet questions loom about the Big 12’s part in all this. If one accepts the Big 12’s imposing a $2 million fine on Baylor for supposedly tarnishing the conference’s reputation, what then is the reason behind also withholding more than $10 million in financial distributions owed Baylor for four long years (and who knows if this wobbly athletic conference will even survive that long)? Neither the Big 12 investigation nor Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s comments this week adequately explain this or even fully acknowledge the Big 12’s unprecedented action.
While investigations of Baylor by the NCAA, Texas Rangers and U.S. Department of Education continue, we obviously welcome further confirmation of campus reforms. “This is now the second external verification of our completion of the 105 recommendations, which have already helped the university prevent and respond to reports of sexual assault and interpersonal violence on our campus,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in a statement.
Judging from the Big 12’s move, Baylor would also seem to be a historic catalyst for increased oversight by multiple groups — fair warning for colleges and universities in ways unimagined. Proceed with caution.