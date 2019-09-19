A story on Page 1A of Thursday’s Tribune-Herald about a Baylor University composer’s work inspired by Cameron Park misspelled the name of poet Gerard Manley Hopkins. It also listed an incorrect name for one of the institutions involved in a conference the work was written for. The institution is Lancaster University in England.
