A Waco woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she stabbed her girlfriend in the leg at an East Waco apartment, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Delano Street at about 2 p.m., and found the girlfriend of Sugar Johnise Gordon, 25, had been stabbed in the leg with a knife in an apartment, Swanton said. Gordon and her girlfriend had gotten into fight that led to the stabbing, he said.
The victim gave officers varying accounts of what had happened, but they were able to gather enough information to determine Gordon had stabbed her, Swanton said. It is unclear if the victim received medical attention or was taken to a hospital.
Police arrested Gordon at about 4 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $10,000.
Train hits van
A Union Pacific train hit an unoccupied van that was parked improperly after its operator unloaded merchandise for the upcoming spring flea market hosted by Savage Finds, near Magnolia Market at the Silos, authorities said. No one was hurt.
Police and fire crews were called to the railroad crossing near South Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue at about 5:30 p.m., Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said. The van was parked on the side of Jackson Avenue closest to the railroad track, which parallels the road, Kerwin said.
The train struck the rear of the van, which spun and hit a trailer being pulled behind a pickup driving west on Jackson, he said.
The driver of the pickup was uninjured, along with his dog riding in the truck. Kerwin said the driver of the van was helping a vendor for this weekend’s antique fair at Savage Finds set up, and the pickup driver was also searching for a place to unload items.
The event at Savage Finds, 324 S. Sixth St., coincides with Spring at the Silos, which brings thousands of guests, several vendors and special events to the streets outside Magnolia Market. The incident was not directly related to the Magnolia event, police said.
Waco police Officer Josh McCuistion said the van was parked too close to the tracks and was in a no-parking zone. The wreck also left minor damage to a third vehicle that was parked on the correct side of Jackson, McCuistion said.
Waco officers will write a crash report, and Union Pacific police will also send officers to Waco to investigate the incident, he said. It is unclear if anyone would be cited following the crash.
Savage Finds is hosting the Savage Finds Spring Flea Market from Thursday to Saturday, just down the street from the Magnolia event.
“We are super thankful that no one was hurt,” Savage Finds co-owner Tami MacArthur said. “It is an unfortunate situation, and we are super glad no one got hurt.”
After the wreck, the train blocked traffic from Third Street to 20th Street until it was moved at 7:30 p.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.