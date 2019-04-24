A Lott woman was killed Wednesday morning when her SUV hydroplaned as she traveled north on rain-slickened U.S. Highway 77 in Golinda, striking an oncoming tractor-trailer rig, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
Carol Pruitt, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. near Farm-to-Market Road 2839, Howard said.
The driver of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer involved in the wreck was taken to a Waco hospital for possible treatment, he said. He later said reports indicate the tractor-trailer driver was not seriously injured.
Pruitt’s relatives have been notified of her death, Howard said.
The department continues to piece together how the accident happened, but it likely was weather related, Howard said. Though Pruitt was northbound and the big rig southbound on Highway 77 when the crash happened, officers did not rule it a head-on collision. He said it appears the driver lost control of the SUV when it hydroplaned.
Gas line leak
Two Waco businesses were evacuated Wednesday afternoon when a gas line started leaking near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a fire department official said.
Atmos Energy was working to repair the leaking gas line near the intersection. The gas company must first remotely shut off the gas, repair the leak and turn the gas back on, Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson said.
The interruption in gas service was expected to affect 30 to 40 customers for about an hour, he said.
Atmos Energy was repairing a 10-inch gas line at about 1 p.m. when workers requested the presence of the Waco Fire Department, Bergerson said.
Once fire department units arrived, they requested the hazardous materials response team to come monitor the air for explosive levels of gas, he said.
The fire department then blocked off a one-block radius and evacuated M Lipsitz & Co. and Empire Seed Co., Bergerson said. At least 14 workers had to leave their jobs, and a city bus was called in to evacuate more as a precaution.