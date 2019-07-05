A Waco woman accused of cutting her 80-year-old grandmother in the arm was arrested Thursday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Elizabeth O’Neal, 20, was arrested around 8:15 p.m. after police were called to a home in the 900 block of Joy Drive, where O’Neal and her grandmother got into an argument. During the confrontation, O’Neal allegedly cut her grandmother in the arm with a steak knife.
“She had to go to the hospital and get multiple stitches,” Swanton said.
O’Neal, who was living with her grandmother at the time, was arrested at the home and taken to McLennan County Jail. Her grandmother was treated and released from the hospital.
Police arrested O’Neal on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $25,000.
DWI wreck
An intoxicated driver caused a wreck on Interstate 35 Friday morning in Bellmead that sent two people to the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard said that at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday a crash occurred on northbound I-35 near mile marker 338 in Bellmead. Troopers responding to the scene said that upon initial investigation a Dodge van was being driven erratically and crashed into the rear of a Ford SUV.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco to be treated for possible injuries. The driver of the Dodge was found to be intoxicated and will be charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, Howard said.
The investigation is still active, he added.
18-wheeler wreck
A fiery crash between two 18-wheelers early Friday significantly injured one driver and closed Interstate 35 for nearly nine hours in Lorena, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
The southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 had reopened to traffic by about 11:30 a.m. Friday after workers cleaned up the crash site around mile marker 321, near Callan Ranch Road.
The crash around 2:30 a.m. caused both trucks to go up in flames.
Dickson said officers determined a 56-year-old Fort Worth driver was traveling south, hauling cheese, when he pulled over to the side of the interstate to rest. For an unknown reason, a second 18-wheeler, driven by a 47-year-old from Glenview, Illinois, veered over to the shoulder and struck the resting truck.
The 56-year-old man escaped the first truck that had pulled over. He was taken by ambulance to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was treated and released Friday morning, Dickson said.
The 47-year-old man was rescued from his burning truck and was taken by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. He remained hospitalized Friday morning. No other condition updates were immediately available.
“His truck was so badly burnt, you couldn’t read anything on the truck,” Dickson said. “All we know is that he was carrying some type of food product, too.”